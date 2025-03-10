Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh VPĐD HISEAS INTERNATIONAL GMBH TẠI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 11 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Phòng F41, Tầng 4, 40 Bà Huyện Thanh Quan, Phường Võ Thị Sáu,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh

1.Participating in Sales and Marketing activities such as: sales call, business negotiations, quotations.operation, tracking the service process, collecting payment.

2.Oversee a portfolio of assigned customers, develop new business from existing clients and actively seek new sales opportunities, maintain positive relationships with clients for future business ventures.

3.Developing and implement improvements to products, service delivery, and process efficiency and quality.

5.Completing Sales system workflow.

6.Other work assigned.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

1.English: Must be fluent.

2.Passion and commitment in the travel industry.

3.Good knowledge about middle east & africa destinations, deep interest in middle east & africa culture and travel.

4.Professional and friendly manners in E-mail writing, phone calling, and in-person interactions.

5.Teamworking, problem-solving, target navigating mindset.

6.Studied traveling, hospitality, sales, or related majors or experiences.

Tại VPĐD HISEAS INTERNATIONAL GMBH TẠI VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1.Training program

2.Competitive salary

3.International career platform,Diverse & Inclusive culture

