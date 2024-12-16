Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GBG GROUP SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - THE GRACE TOWER - 71 Hoàng Văn Thái, Tân Phú,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 12 - 14 Triệu

We Are Looking For:

Friendly and organized individuals to join our team as Transaction Verification Staff. This is an entry-level role with no prior experience needed. Your job will be simple: you’ll review a list of orders, contact customers for missing documents, and follow easy steps to verify their information. Full training will be provided to ensure you feel confident in your work!

What You’ll Do:

• Work from a prepared list of orders to check basic details.

• Contact customers by phone, email, or messages to request simple documents.

• Verify the documents provided by following step-by-step guidelines.

• Keep records updated and report your progress to your supervisor.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

What We’re Looking For:

• Fluent English (written and spoken) to communicate with international customers.

• Basic computer skills (like sending emails and using simple tools).

• Good attention to detail and a positive attitude – we’ll teach you everything else!

Work Schedule:

• Day Shift: 11 AM to 7 PM

• Night Shift: 7 PM to 3 AM

• 1 day off per week (schedule to be decided).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GBG GROUP SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• 12 annual leave days.

• Annual salary review.

• Gifts for special occasions (Women’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, etc.).

• Annual health check.

• Social security and insurance covered.

• Modern office environment with a snack bar and beverages provided.

