Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Brandup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tầng 12A, Tòa nhà Long Tower 101 - 103 Nguyễn Cửu Vân, Phường 17,Hồ Chí Minh

1.Project Management:

On top of multi-project and manage overall client portfolio under support from Account Supervisor.

+ The project type varies from creative / content to media performance & IMC Campaign.

+ Provide directions for teams to execute projects and manage on top performance, risk management, client status management.

+ Supervise the day-to-day operation of the project team to meet KPI and Objectives.

Able to lead 2-3 projects at complex level simultaneously.

2.Solution Provider:

Understand and provide marketing solutions to clients in order to deliver project objectives and KPIs:

+ The solutions include creative concept and branding, content and media performance.

+ Understand client vertical knowledge and product and marketing.

Manage client expectations to ensure timelines, progress, budget, and client deliverables, while achieving the expected profit for the company: The client working with is marketing manager and marketing lead.

Acting as the main point of contact between client & agency to take the role of supporting and consulting.

3.Client Relationships:

Build and develop strong relationships with client’s team through the proposal & implementation process, ensuring that the solutions we develop meet client needs : The relationship building is from lead to manager level of client.

Provide professional support to maximize customer loyalty.

Respond to inquiries and resolve issues to the customer’s satisfaction reach 65% NPS KPI.

Bachelor’s Degree – prefer: Advertising, PR, Marketing or Communications major.

At least 2 years of experience in Account Executive/Digital Planner/Planner or similar role atadvertising/creative/digital agency, or Marketing Executive/Brand Executive or similar role at client side.

Good business acumen and solid knowledge of various verticals have experience in managing project campaign budget and managing P&L

Experienced in the production category including Social Content, Digital Performance, Social Outreach or IMC Campaign...

Participate in project implementation from meeting customers until the end of the campaign. Candidates with experience implementing projects in the industries of Health Care, Beauty, Cosmetics and FMCG are a plus point.

Proficient project management and must be effective at multitasking, time management, strategic and innovative thinking.

Have the capability to analyze and execute well under pressure.

Strong relationship building and engagement skills.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Brandup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 12,000,000 gross – 14,000,000 gross.

Annual leave, insurances will be following to Vietnam Law and as company's regulations.

Periodic health check at a leading international hospital.

Health insurance (PVI)

Providing Macbook as a working tool during the working process

Exciting annual trip, team building party, monthly birthday event and team activities.

Dynamic working environment, young colleagues, trained periodically and updated with the latest trends in Digital Marketing.

Participate in specialized skill training and marketing course.

Working time: Full-time (9:00 – 18:00), Monday to Friday.

Work at 12A Floor, Long Tower 101 - 103 Nguyen Cuu Van St., Ward 17, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Brandup

