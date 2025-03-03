Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 699 Đường Nguyễn kiệm, Phường 3, Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Gò Vấp

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 Triệu

1. Customer Consultation and Care

Engage with customers via phone, email, and social media platforms (such as Facebook).

Listen attentively to their inquiries, concerns, and feedback.

Provide accurate information and personalized assistance to enhance their overall experience

2.Guidance on Company Services

Act as a knowledgeable point of contact for customers, guiding them in using our services effectively.

Explain the features, benefits, and value propositions of our offerings.

3. Information Management:

Regularly update and supplement customer information.

Collaborate with the technical support department to enhance new service packages and make necessary modifications to existing ones.

4. Financial Monitoring and Issue Resolution:

Monitor fees, promptly address complaints, and handle cancellations.

Keep track of customer feedback and report any issues for timely resolution.

5. Proactive Customer Engagement

Initiate proactive outreach to gather feedback from customers.

Call clients in person when necessary to understand their needs and preferences.

6. Relationship Building

Establish and nurture strong customer relationships.

Continuously monitor customer situations and provide timely advice and support.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Age range: From 22 years old and above.

Good English communication skills are an strong advantage. (English level Ielt 5.5 – 6.0 or equivalent)

Basic knowledge of marketing

Proficient computer and internet skills, understanding of social media and e-commerce.

Strong communication skills, fluent, articulate, confident, without stuttering, hesitation, and without a strong local accent.

Creative thinking, good listener, regularly keeping up with social trends and customer psychology.

Due to the nature of night shift work, the ability to manage hours and workload to maintain physical and mental health during night shifts

Tại Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly income: > 30,000,000 VND

Special welfare policies for core members with a long-term perspective.

Dynamic and friendly working environment with attractive welfare benefits.

Long-term stable career development opportunities.

Opportunity to work with teams in both Vietnam and the USA.

Annual trips; bonuses for holidays and Tet (Vietnamese New Year); 13th-month salary.

Employment records are provided, and entitlement to social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance by legal regulations.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing

