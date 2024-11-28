Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Mazii Job làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Mazii Job làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu

Mazii Job
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/12/2024
Mazii Job

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Mazii Job

Mức lương
12 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Số 33, Tô Vĩnh Diện, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 12 - 25 Triệu

Market Research: Analyze and assess the IT outsourcing market, identify trends and customer needs to create effective business development strategie
Prospecting: Identify, approach, and build a list of potential corporate clients through various channels such as LinkedIn, networking, technology conferences, and business events.
Technology Solutions Consulting: Understand customer needs and propose suitable technology solutions from the company's service offerings (including softwa development, IT outsourcing services, etc.).
Client Relationship Management: Establish and maintain long-term relationships with current and potential business partners, ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships.
Sales Strategy Development: Collaborate with related departments such as Marketing and Engineering to create specific business strategies that align with t company's growth objectives.
Project Planning and Execution: Monitor project execution from contract signing to completion, ensuring all stages run smoothly and meet client requirements.
Negotiation and Contract Signing: Hold meetings and direct negotiations with clients, prepare and negotiate contract terms, ensuring maximum benefits for t company.
Sales Performance Analysis: Regularly track and report business performance, analyze revenue data, evaluate results, and adjust business strategies if needed.
International Business Development: Focus on developing international clients, utilizing English proficiency to communicate, negotiate, and work with forei partners.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Around 2 - 5 years of experience Sales B2B in the IT outsourcing industry.
Fluency in English (all four skills: Listening, Speaking, Reading, Writing), capable of working with international clients.
Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to persuade and build relationships with clients at various levels.
Strong analytical skills and deep understanding of the technology market, especially in the outsourcing field.
Good planning and time management skills, able to work under pressure to achieve sales targets.
Proactive, ambitious, with a strong sense of responsibility in work.

Tại Mazii Job Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1.Salary, Bonus, and Income:
Base salary: upto 25M
Commission: attractive (discussion during the interview)
Annual salary review
2. Benefit
Project bonus, KPI bonus, holiday bonus (for public holidays and festivals)
Annual health check-up at major hospitals for all employees.
12 days of annual leave.
Birthday gifts, Happy time program, team-building activities, and regular company trips.
Full social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as required by government regulations.
Free training on the company’s language products.
Organize weekly workshops Personal Development
3. Opportunities:
Opportunity to work with new technologies in the IT industry.
Opportunity to engage in exciting, challenging projects both domestically and internationally.
Empowerment to create and innovate with youthful passion.
Learn from top experts, leaders, and talented colleagues.
Opportunity to participate in training programs to develop skills and expertise for overall career growth.
A youthful, dynamic work environment with ample opportunities for advancement, always supported by leaders and colleagues.
A culture of dedication, teamwork, listening, and sharing, with a commitment from leadership to all employees, creating an ideal environment for young, talented individuals to realize their potential.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mazii Job

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Mazii Job

Mazii Job

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 802, Tầng 8, Tòa nhà Toyota Thanh Xuân, số 315 Trường Chinh, Phường Khương Mai, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-12-25-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job261219
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Viet Nam Concentrix Services
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Viet Nam Concentrix Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Viet Nam Concentrix Services
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AI XTECH
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AI XTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AI XTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Xhome Việt Nam
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty cổ phần Xhome Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Xhome Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ VIK SOLUTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ VIK SOLUTION
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MKT GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MKT GROUP
Trên 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HELIFINE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HELIFINE
7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC MD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC MD VIỆT NAM
6 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Healthcare HCT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Healthcare HCT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh HỘ KINH DOANH TRẦN THỊ HUYỀN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 18 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH TRẦN THỊ HUYỀN
7 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH KATOCO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KATOCO VIỆT NAM
7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TSUBACO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 24 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TSUBACO VIỆT NAM
14 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ SẢN XUẤT SKF TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ SẢN XUẤT SKF TECH
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG HIỆU QUỐC GIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG HIỆU QUỐC GIA
5 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI AVIWIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI AVIWIN VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ AN VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ AN VIỆT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PERFORMANCECYCLES VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PERFORMANCECYCLES VIETNAM
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghiệp Xây Dựng Ychi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghiệp Xây Dựng Ychi Việt Nam
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOBLAZE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOBLAZE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Giải pháp mùi hương Eco Life Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp mùi hương Eco Life Việt Nam
2.5 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIỂM ĐỊNH AN TOÀN THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIỂM ĐỊNH AN TOÀN THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Công Nghiệp Việt Phong làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Công Nghiệp Việt Phong
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Sk Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Sk Tại Hà Nội
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần HOSCO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 18 Triệu Công ty cổ phần HOSCO
7 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Hành Trình Tinh Tấn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Hành Trình Tinh Tấn
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH MTT Vina Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH MTT Vina Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT THIÊN ẤN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SẢN XUẤT THIÊN ẤN
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Nhân Thọ AIA (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 32 - 44 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Nhân Thọ AIA (Việt Nam)
32 - 44 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất - Thương Mại - Dịch Vụ Dmax làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất - Thương Mại - Dịch Vụ Dmax
7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty CP Công Nghệ Và Thiết Bị CNC Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công Ty CP Công Nghệ Và Thiết Bị CNC Hà Nội
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sos Express Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sos Express Việt Nam
12 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Pulpo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Pulpo Việt Nam
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm