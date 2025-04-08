Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu

As a Sales Consultant at Our company, you will play a key role in customer acquisition and revenue growth. You’ll work closely with marketing and product teams to introduce marketing automation solutions to B2B businesses, helping them improve lead generation, nurturing, and conversion.

Key Responsibilities

• Identify and develop new B2B sales opportunities to achieve revenue targets.

• Consult with businesses to understand their marketing challenges and propose tailored marketing solutions.

• Deliver product presentations and demos, showcasing how our product can enhance marketing and sales processes.

• Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, ensuring successful onboarding and long-term adoption of the platform.

• Collaborate with the marketing team to generate leads and optimize sales strategies.

• Gather client feedback to contribute to the continuous improvement of company product.

• Stay updated with industry trends and competitors to maintain a competitive edge.

3. What We Offer

• Growth Opportunities: Work in a fast-growing Japanese SaaS company, with opportunities for career advancement.

• Professional Development: Access to training, workshops, and mentorship to enhance your sales and tech knowledge.

• Innovative & Collaborative Culture: Join a dynamic and supportive team where your ideas are valued.

Team size : 3 sales (9X)

Report to Sales Manager

Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from University

• Intermediate English OR Japanese

• 1-3 years of experience in B2B sales SOLUTIONS (Prefer in SaaS, CRM, or marketing or markting automation solutions)

• Strong communication and negotiation skills in Vietnamese

• Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and proactive in achieving sales targets.

• Tech-savvy: Familiarity with CRM, marketing automation, or SaaS tools is a plus.

• Ability to work independently and as part of a team-oriented environment.

Join Us & Drive the Future of B2B Marketing Automation!

If you are excited about helping businesses succeed with marketing automation, apply today!

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Working time: T2-T6 (9:00-18:00), Hybrid (3 days in Office & 2 days WFH-Tues & Thurs)

- Salary：$600~$900

▪ PC for all employees

▪Salary Review

▪ 13th Salary: Yes!

▪ Party & Event

▪ Company Trip: Yeah!

OFFICE ENVIRONMENT

▪ Office Type: Individual French Villa with Garden

▪ Commute Type: Office & (Hybrid)

▪ Desk: Free desk or fixed desk, with a lot of free space

▪ Parking: Ready & Free at office garden area

▪ Office Wifi: Very fast! (Individual Line)

▪ Crowded Elevator : Never happen!

▪ Refrigerator: x4 (Always inside)

▪ Water Server: x5 Drink water forever!

▪ Personal Locker: One per person

▪ Co-worker : Nice!

▪ Rooftop Cafe Area: Have a break!

▪ Dresscode: None

▪ Chill Spot: Many!

- Thời gian làm việc: T2~T6 (8:30-17:30)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

