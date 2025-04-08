Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
13 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu

As a Sales Consultant at Our company, you will play a key role in customer acquisition and revenue growth. You’ll work closely with marketing and product teams to introduce marketing automation solutions to B2B businesses, helping them improve lead generation, nurturing, and conversion.
Key Responsibilities
• Identify and develop new B2B sales opportunities to achieve revenue targets.
• Consult with businesses to understand their marketing challenges and propose tailored marketing solutions.
• Deliver product presentations and demos, showcasing how our product can enhance marketing and sales processes.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, ensuring successful onboarding and long-term adoption of the platform.
• Collaborate with the marketing team to generate leads and optimize sales strategies.
• Gather client feedback to contribute to the continuous improvement of company product.
• Stay updated with industry trends and competitors to maintain a competitive edge.
3. What We Offer
• Growth Opportunities: Work in a fast-growing Japanese SaaS company, with opportunities for career advancement.
• Professional Development: Access to training, workshops, and mentorship to enhance your sales and tech knowledge.
• Innovative & Collaborative Culture: Join a dynamic and supportive team where your ideas are valued.
Team size : 3 sales (9X)
Report to Sales Manager

Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from University
• Intermediate English OR Japanese
• 1-3 years of experience in B2B sales SOLUTIONS (Prefer in SaaS, CRM, or marketing or markting automation solutions)
• Strong communication and negotiation skills in Vietnamese
• Self-motivated, goal-oriented, and proactive in achieving sales targets.
• Tech-savvy: Familiarity with CRM, marketing automation, or SaaS tools is a plus.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team-oriented environment.
Join Us & Drive the Future of B2B Marketing Automation!
If you are excited about helping businesses succeed with marketing automation, apply today!

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Working time: T2-T6 (9:00-18:00), Hybrid (3 days in Office & 2 days WFH-Tues & Thurs)
- Salary：$600~$900
▪ PC for all employees
▪Salary Review
▪ 13th Salary: Yes!
▪ Party & Event
▪ Company Trip: Yeah!
OFFICE ENVIRONMENT
▪ Office Type: Individual French Villa with Garden
▪ Commute Type: Office & (Hybrid)
▪ Desk: Free desk or fixed desk, with a lot of free space
▪ Parking: Ready & Free at office garden area
▪ Office Wifi: Very fast! (Individual Line)
▪ Crowded Elevator : Never happen!
▪ Refrigerator: x4 (Always inside)
▪ Water Server: x5 Drink water forever!
▪ Personal Locker: One per person
▪ Co-worker : Nice!
▪ Rooftop Cafe Area: Have a break!
▪ Dresscode: None
▪ Chill Spot: Many!
- Thời gian làm việc: T2~T6 (8:30-17:30)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-13-18-trieu-vnd-tai-ho-chi-minh-job347384
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN STARGATE
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN STARGATE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN STARGATE
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Nâng Tín Quang
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty TNHH Xe Nâng Tín Quang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Xe Nâng Tín Quang
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MUA BÁN CƠ CẤU SÁP NHẬP DOANH NGHIỆP M&A VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MUA BÁN CƠ CẤU SÁP NHẬP DOANH NGHIỆP M&A VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MUA BÁN CƠ CẤU SÁP NHẬP DOANH NGHIỆP M&A VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PERFETTO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PERFETTO VIỆT NAM
10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Du lịch văn hóa Suối Tiên làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Du lịch văn hóa Suối Tiên
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PERFETTO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PERFETTO VIỆT NAM
10 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM DẠ THẢO LAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM DẠ THẢO LAN
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TRẦN NGỌC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TRẦN NGỌC
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH MTV Văn Hóa và Truyền Thông Lệ Chi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH MTV Văn Hóa và Truyền Thông Lệ Chi
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Viên Viên làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Viên Viên
6 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TRẦN NGỌC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TRẦN NGỌC
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Cửa An Gia làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty TNHH Cửa An Gia
20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM DẠ THẢO LAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM DẠ THẢO LAN
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM DẠ THẢO LAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM DẠ THẢO LAN
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH GTP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH GTP
Trên 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Pogl International LINES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Pogl International LINES
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Chuỗi Cung Ứng Meijin Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Chuỗi Cung Ứng Meijin Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Sức khỏe và Thẩm mỹ H&A làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Sức khỏe và Thẩm mỹ H&A
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HỌC VIỆN SMART TRAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HỌC VIỆN SMART TRAIN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HỌC VIỆN SMART TRAIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HỌC VIỆN SMART TRAIN
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HỌC VIỆN SMART TRAIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HỌC VIỆN SMART TRAIN
1 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần SX KD XNK Bình Thạnh (Gilimex) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần SX KD XNK Bình Thạnh (Gilimex)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Sky Love làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Sky Love
12 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm