Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH QDSPACES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 16 - 18, Đường số 1, P An Khánh, Tp Thủ Đức, Tp HCM, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu

Research and analyze the market to identify new business opportunities in office, school, and hospital interior design and construction.

Build and maintain relationships with potential clients through direct meetings, phone calls, emails, and networking events.

Approach and gather information about projects from target customers and partners.

Manage project information, including customer requirements, bidding information, and post-sales issues.

Participate in the bidding process by preparing and submitting bid documents, attending meetings, and discussing with internal teams and clients.

Support post-sales activities, including project management, resolving issues that arise, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Với Mức Lương 14 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education/Certification Requirements: Bachelor’s degree or higher in related fields: Commerce, Foreign - Trade, Foreign Languages, Business Administration, etc.

Experience/Knowledge Requirements: 2+ years of experience in client management, account management, or business development, preferably in the design-build or construction industry.

Language: Proficient in English communication.

Skills: Good communication skills, persuasive and negotiation abilities. Ability to work independently and in teams. Effective time management and organizational skills. Understanding of bidding processes and project management is an advantage.

Abilities Requirements: Willingness to support others to achieve common goals.

Confident, friendly, open, and sociable. A proactive, problem-solving attitude with a client-f

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH QDSPACES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and attractive benefits. Salary based on professional competence and practical experience. Project bonuses (Commission): 14-18 gross/ project commission; 0.3-1%/ project; Bonus for exceeding the sales department's KPI.

Annual salary increase.

Professional, young and dynamic working environment.

Career development and promotion opportunities within the company.

Social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance.

Team-building trips.

Bonuses on holidays and Tet.

Periodic health check-ups.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH QDSPACES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin