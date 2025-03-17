Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- Xa lộ Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu
- Develop new network within the construction community and find out the potential client of interior field (Office, Hotel, Commercial, Apartment, House, …)
- Search for projects that need interior finishing (house, apartment, office, shop house, ...)
- Negotiate, negotiate with customers about prices, contracts.
- After-sales customer care, maintaining relationships with existing customers.
- Follow up and complete sales goals.
- Report on customers, markets, distribution channels to the Board of Directors
- Perform other jobs as assigned by the superiors
Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have over 3 years of working experience in Architecture or interior industry.
- Have sales experience
- English: Immediate level
- Passionate and love marketing work
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Good presentation and negotiation skills
- Proficient in using computers (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Annual salary review
- Bonus: depend on performance and company business’s result
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
