Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 18 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Xa lộ Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

- Develop new network within the construction community and find out the potential client of interior field (Office, Hotel, Commercial, Apartment, House, …)

- Search for projects that need interior finishing (house, apartment, office, shop house, ...)

- Negotiate, negotiate with customers about prices, contracts.

- After-sales customer care, maintaining relationships with existing customers.

- Follow up and complete sales goals.

- Report on customers, markets, distribution channels to the Board of Directors

- Perform other jobs as assigned by the superiors

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from architecture or interior design, or have experience in these fields.

- Have over 3 years of working experience in Architecture or interior industry.

- Have sales experience

- English: Immediate level

- Passionate and love marketing work

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Good presentation and negotiation skills

- Proficient in using computers (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Insurance as Vietnam’s Labor Code & 24h personal accident insurance

- Annual salary review

- Bonus: depend on performance and company business’s result

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

