Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
15 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Xa lộ Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

- Develop new network within the construction community and find out the potential client of interior field (Office, Hotel, Commercial, Apartment, House, …)
- Search for projects that need interior finishing (house, apartment, office, shop house, ...)
- Negotiate, negotiate with customers about prices, contracts.
- After-sales customer care, maintaining relationships with existing customers.
- Follow up and complete sales goals.
- Report on customers, markets, distribution channels to the Board of Directors
- Perform other jobs as assigned by the superiors

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from architecture or interior design, or have experience in these fields.
- Have over 3 years of working experience in Architecture or interior industry.
- Have sales experience
- English: Immediate level
- Passionate and love marketing work
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Good presentation and negotiation skills
- Proficient in using computers (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Insurance as Vietnam’s Labor Code & 24h personal accident insurance
- Annual salary review
- Bonus: depend on performance and company business’s result

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

