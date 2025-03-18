Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 62 Yên Phụ, Phường Yên Phụ, Quận tây Hồ , Hà Nội - 14B9 Thảo Điền phường Thảo ĐiềnTP. Thủ Đức, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

The Sales Executive will be in charge of:

· Growing sales with existing customers as well as opening new accounts in Bar/Lounge/Hotels/ Restaurants/events premises as well with private/retail customers.

· Manage a portfolio up to 40 customers with well-planned weekly sales visits

· Prospecting new potential customers

· Anticipate customers’ needs and develop relationship to fully satisfy customers’ expectations and requests according to our company policy.

· Collect market information, market demand, and customers’ feedback

· Providing marketing support

· Participating to corporate networking event - responsible in terms of PR and image

· Respect the company Sales Policy (following the Discount and Incentive Program)

· Provide realistic Sales Plan for 6 months.

· Be able to forecast the customers consumption for 3 months /6 months and ensure availability of products with management

Reporting to the Area Sales Manager a weekly plan and a monthly sales plan

Area

Manager

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

· We welcome full-time employees with 1 to 3 years in experience in similar field

· Professional appearance and good presentation

· Passion for the wine and basic knowledge is required

· Great interpersonal & networking skill is essential

· Self- confident, ambitious and willing to enjoy challenges from a competitive industry

· Can-do attitude, able to work under high pressure, goal oriented

· Out-going, enthusiastic, cheerful characteristics

· Good in writing and speaking English and Vietnamese, Good organization skills

· Good PC skills (Microsoft Office)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

· Atractive compensation package includes fixed salary, allowances and bonus based on KPI

· Offer varies based on experience

· Probation 2 months

· Social Insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy

