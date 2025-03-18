Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 62 Yên Phụ, Phường Yên Phụ, Quận tây Hồ , Hà Nội

- 14B9 Thảo Điền phường Thảo ĐiềnTP. Thủ Đức, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

The Sales Executive will be in charge of:
· Growing sales with existing customers as well as opening new accounts in Bar/Lounge/Hotels/ Restaurants/events premises as well with private/retail customers.
· Manage a portfolio up to 40 customers with well-planned weekly sales visits
· Prospecting new potential customers
· Anticipate customers’ needs and develop relationship to fully satisfy customers’ expectations and requests according to our company policy.
· Collect market information, market demand, and customers’ feedback
· Providing marketing support
· Participating to corporate networking event - responsible in terms of PR and image
· Respect the company Sales Policy (following the Discount and Incentive Program)
· Provide realistic Sales Plan for 6 months.
· Be able to forecast the customers consumption for 3 months /6 months and ensure availability of products with management
Reporting to the Area Sales Manager a weekly plan and a monthly sales plan
Area
Manager

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

· We welcome full-time employees with 1 to 3 years in experience in similar field
· Professional appearance and good presentation
· Passion for the wine and basic knowledge is required
· Great interpersonal & networking skill is essential
· Self- confident, ambitious and willing to enjoy challenges from a competitive industry
· Can-do attitude, able to work under high pressure, goal oriented
· Out-going, enthusiastic, cheerful characteristics
· Good in writing and speaking English and Vietnamese, Good organization skills
· Good PC skills (Microsoft Office)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

· Atractive compensation package includes fixed salary, allowances and bonus based on KPI
· Offer varies based on experience
· Probation 2 months
· Social Insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy

Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 14B9 Đường Thảo Điền, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-15-20-trieu-vnd-tai-ha-noi-job337661
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG ENTIZ
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ MỚI SAO NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 107 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 31/03/2026
Hà Nội Còn 197 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Tuyển Buồng phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ - PHÁT TRIỂN GOLF LONG AN
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Long An Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY) làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Sàn giao dịch Bất động sản Delta (DELTA REALTY)
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet
Tuyển Nhân viên Telesale Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM G Collcet
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Compass Travel Vietnam
Tuyển Điều hành tour Compass Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Compass Travel Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NONGSHIM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NONGSHIM VIỆT NAM
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH I-GLOCAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 23 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH I-GLOCAL
15 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp STT Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp STT Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA HOÀNG AN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA HOÀNG AN
8 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ EPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ EPI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP BẢO SƠN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP BẢO SƠN
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
Trên 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Tổng hợp và Công nghệ Phúc Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ Tổng hợp và Công nghệ Phúc Bình
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Moveo Plus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Moveo Plus
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Tích hợp Hệ thống CMC Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tích hợp Hệ thống CMC Sài Gòn
12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH NƯƠNG BẮC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NƯƠNG BẮC
Tới 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh De La Sól By SunLife Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 18 Triệu De La Sól By SunLife Vietnam
Trên 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH thương mại Kata Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH thương mại Kata Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT1 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỂ THAO SPORT1
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CP ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ METATOP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CP ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ METATOP
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thang Máy và xây dựng Thành Long làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thang Máy và xây dựng Thành Long
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Mediastep Software Inc làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 50 Triệu Mediastep Software Inc
17 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Kim Cương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Kim Cương
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần AA Sports làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần AA Sports
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 75 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
20 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh AKA Furniture Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu AKA Furniture Group
7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 75 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
20 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Thuận Đông làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Thuận Đông
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ TỔNG HỢP MULTIMEX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ TỔNG HỢP MULTIMEX VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm