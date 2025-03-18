Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy
- Hà Nội:
- 62 Yên Phụ, Phường Yên Phụ, Quận tây Hồ , Hà Nội
- 14B9 Thảo Điền phường Thảo ĐiềnTP. Thủ Đức, Quận Tây Hồ
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
The Sales Executive will be in charge of:
· Growing sales with existing customers as well as opening new accounts in Bar/Lounge/Hotels/ Restaurants/events premises as well with private/retail customers.
· Manage a portfolio up to 40 customers with well-planned weekly sales visits
· Prospecting new potential customers
· Anticipate customers’ needs and develop relationship to fully satisfy customers’ expectations and requests according to our company policy.
· Collect market information, market demand, and customers’ feedback
· Providing marketing support
· Participating to corporate networking event - responsible in terms of PR and image
· Respect the company Sales Policy (following the Discount and Incentive Program)
· Provide realistic Sales Plan for 6 months.
· Be able to forecast the customers consumption for 3 months /6 months and ensure availability of products with management
Reporting to the Area Sales Manager a weekly plan and a monthly sales plan
Area
Manager
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
· Professional appearance and good presentation
· Passion for the wine and basic knowledge is required
· Great interpersonal & networking skill is essential
· Self- confident, ambitious and willing to enjoy challenges from a competitive industry
· Can-do attitude, able to work under high pressure, goal oriented
· Out-going, enthusiastic, cheerful characteristics
· Good in writing and speaking English and Vietnamese, Good organization skills
· Good PC skills (Microsoft Office)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
· Offer varies based on experience
· Probation 2 months
· Social Insurance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Nhà Hàng Wine Embassy
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
