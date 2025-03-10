Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MARKETING FINT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARKETING FINT VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 186 Võ Thị Sáu, phường Võ Thị Sáu, quận 3, TP. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
Role Description
This is a full-time on-site role for an Account Executive. This role will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with clients, creating marketing strategies, negotiating contracts, and executing and reviewing the projects. The Account Executive will also provide exceptional customer service to clients and collaborate with other departments within the company.
Responsibilities
1 . Account & Relation Management
Communicate with clients to deliver daily work as per their expectations, catch their issues, and propose the best solutions. In addition, pursue their agenda with their insight and passion
Create and maintain good, positive and long-term relationships with clients
3rd party management
2 . Planning & Execution Management
Propose optimal marketing plans by analyzing data to make hypotheses and finding clients’ potential needs.
Well-prepare the contents relevant to brand induction, client debriefs, competitive review, market check, contact report, and project timeline
Assist creative team with relevant information/materials
Planning, conceptualization and executing digital marketing campaigns
Plan advertising strategies on digital advertising platforms, aligning them with campaign budgets and objectives.
Monitor progress of campaigns using various metrics and submit reports of performance.
3 . Quality Assurance and Operations
Review all outputs to ensure they meet client cost/schedule/quality requirements and give feedback accurately to team members
4 . People Development
Develop and manage your team and interns
Support intern execution and motivate them to grow up
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1 . Knowledge & experiences
+3 years of experience to create digital or social media marketing strategies adapted to client needs
Experience in account management and maintaining relationships with clients
Experiences in any Agency company
Proficiency in English (IELTS > 6.0)
2 . Skills & Abilities
Strong numerical analysis and hypothesis testing skills
Ability to leverage strengths of your own and your team
Someone who is honest, responsible, hardworking and passionate
Flexibility to stretch out of your mission
Positive attitude toward work
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Strong structuring and logical thinking
Fluency in both speaking and writing English
Strong interest in social media
Great documentation skills
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARKETING FINT VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Monday to Friday: 9AM - 6PM with 1 hour lunch break
Salary: 15-20M NET
Company monthly party, bi-weekly lunch, club activities, birthday celebrations
Parking fee covered
Social insurance, health insurance based on Gross salary
12 paid leave days a year
KPI bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARKETING FINT VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI