Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MARKETING FINT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 186 Võ Thị Sáu, phường Võ Thị Sáu, quận 3, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Role Description

This is a full-time on-site role for an Account Executive. This role will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with clients, creating marketing strategies, negotiating contracts, and executing and reviewing the projects. The Account Executive will also provide exceptional customer service to clients and collaborate with other departments within the company.

Responsibilities

1 . Account & Relation Management

Communicate with clients to deliver daily work as per their expectations, catch their issues, and propose the best solutions. In addition, pursue their agenda with their insight and passion

Create and maintain good, positive and long-term relationships with clients

3rd party management

2 . Planning & Execution Management

Propose optimal marketing plans by analyzing data to make hypotheses and finding clients’ potential needs.

Well-prepare the contents relevant to brand induction, client debriefs, competitive review, market check, contact report, and project timeline

Assist creative team with relevant information/materials

Planning, conceptualization and executing digital marketing campaigns

Plan advertising strategies on digital advertising platforms, aligning them with campaign budgets and objectives.

Monitor progress of campaigns using various metrics and submit reports of performance.

3 . Quality Assurance and Operations

Review all outputs to ensure they meet client cost/schedule/quality requirements and give feedback accurately to team members

4 . People Development

Develop and manage your team and interns

Support intern execution and motivate them to grow up

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications

1 . Knowledge & experiences

+3 years of experience to create digital or social media marketing strategies adapted to client needs

Experience in account management and maintaining relationships with clients

Experiences in any Agency company

Proficiency in English (IELTS > 6.0)

2 . Skills & Abilities

Strong numerical analysis and hypothesis testing skills

Ability to leverage strengths of your own and your team

Someone who is honest, responsible, hardworking and passionate

Flexibility to stretch out of your mission

Positive attitude toward work

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong structuring and logical thinking

Fluency in both speaking and writing English

Strong interest in social media

Great documentation skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARKETING FINT VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working conditions

Monday to Friday: 9AM - 6PM with 1 hour lunch break

Salary: 15-20M NET

Company monthly party, bi-weekly lunch, club activities, birthday celebrations

Parking fee covered

Social insurance, health insurance based on Gross salary

12 paid leave days a year

KPI bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MARKETING FINT VIỆT NAM

