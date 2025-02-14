Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Eureka Blue Sky làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tòa nhà Bitexco Financial Tower, Số 02 Đường Hải Triều, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Identify new business opportunities: Research the market, identify and approach potential clients to expand business opportunities.

Develop and maintain customer relationships: Assist in building and maintaining relationships with potential clients and partners to foster collaboration.

Support business planning: Propose short-term and long-term business development initiatives aligned with the company’s strategy.

Assist in contract negotiations: Support negotiations and work with clients to finalize agreements that benefit the company.

Conduct market and competitor analysis: Gather and analyze market trends, competitors, and industry insights to suggest suitable strategies.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Language:Fluent in both English and Chinese

both English and Chinese

Experience:At least from 1 years of experience in M&A, business development, sales, or equivalent positions.

Education:Bachelor's degree, preferably in Business Administration, International Business, or related fields.

Skills:Strong presentation and communication abilities

Tại Công Ty TNHH Eureka Blue Sky Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation period: 100% salary during probation.

Annual leave: 14 days of paid leave per year.

Competitive salaryand performance-based bonuses.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Eureka Blue Sky

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin