Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Eureka Blue Sky làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Eureka Blue Sky
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Eureka Blue Sky

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tòa nhà Bitexco Financial Tower, Số 02 Đường Hải Triều, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Quận 1

Identify new business opportunities: Research the market, identify and approach potential clients to expand business opportunities.
Develop and maintain customer relationships: Assist in building and maintaining relationships with potential clients and partners to foster collaboration.
Support business planning: Propose short-term and long-term business development initiatives aligned with the company’s strategy.
Assist in contract negotiations: Support negotiations and work with clients to finalize agreements that benefit the company.
Conduct market and competitor analysis: Gather and analyze market trends, competitors, and industry insights to suggest suitable strategies.

Language:Fluent in both English and Chinese
Experience:At least from 1 years of experience in M&A, business development, sales, or equivalent positions.
Education:Bachelor's degree, preferably in Business Administration, International Business, or related fields.
Skills:Strong presentation and communication abilities

Probation period: 100% salary during probation.
Annual leave: 14 days of paid leave per year.
Competitive salaryand performance-based bonuses.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 54, Tòa nhà Bitexco Financial Tower, Số 02 Đường Hải Triều, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

