Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 35 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Quận 1, TP HCM, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
Track the sales pipeline, and Create a monthly report
Support the business development team and manage the day-to-day operations, including conducting research, analyzing trends, and market intelligence and sales-related activities.
Prepare the sales materials and slides for the internal meetings and client bidding.
Can do service contracts, and sales quotations.
Cold call and email to client for services introduction
Being ready for any additional administrative duties that may come up.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
English is a must ( speaking and writing )
College or Bachelor's degree ( Business Management/ international economics )
Comprehension of workflows, procedures, and business functions.
Proficient in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
Above-average creation and presenting skills are essential.
Knowledge of HR outsourcing services is an advantage
Exceptional communication abilities to enable regular communication with internal stakeholders.
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th salary, bonus for public holidays
Free Summer/Spring trips
Other benefits of following Vietnamese Labor Law
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
