Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 35 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Quận 1, TP HCM, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh

Track the sales pipeline, and Create a monthly report

Support the business development team and manage the day-to-day operations, including conducting research, analyzing trends, and market intelligence and sales-related activities.

Prepare the sales materials and slides for the internal meetings and client bidding.

Can do service contracts, and sales quotations.

Cold call and email to client for services introduction

Being ready for any additional administrative duties that may come up.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Over 2 years of experience in a relevant position

English is a must ( speaking and writing )

College or Bachelor's degree ( Business Management/ international economics )

Comprehension of workflows, procedures, and business functions.

Proficient in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Above-average creation and presenting skills are essential.

Knowledge of HR outsourcing services is an advantage

Exceptional communication abilities to enable regular communication with internal stakeholders.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary + Bonus

13th salary, bonus for public holidays

Free Summer/Spring trips

Other benefits of following Vietnamese Labor Law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic

