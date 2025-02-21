Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/03/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 35 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Quận 1, TP HCM, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Track the sales pipeline, and Create a monthly report
Support the business development team and manage the day-to-day operations, including conducting research, analyzing trends, and market intelligence and sales-related activities.
Prepare the sales materials and slides for the internal meetings and client bidding.
Can do service contracts, and sales quotations.
Cold call and email to client for services introduction
Being ready for any additional administrative duties that may come up.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Over 2 years of experience in a relevant position
English is a must ( speaking and writing )
College or Bachelor's degree ( Business Management/ international economics )
Comprehension of workflows, procedures, and business functions.
Proficient in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
Above-average creation and presenting skills are essential.
Knowledge of HR outsourcing services is an advantage
Exceptional communication abilities to enable regular communication with internal stakeholders.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary + Bonus
13th salary, bonus for public holidays
Free Summer/Spring trips
Other benefits of following Vietnamese Labor Law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Cung Ứng Nhân Lực Toàn Cầu Nic

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Nic Group, Số 108 Lò Đúc, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

