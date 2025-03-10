Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Giáo Dục Thông Minh Quốc Tế S.E.N làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hybrid - Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Assist the sales team in planning, executing, and monitoring sales campaigns.

Communicate and maintain relationships with existing clients while identifying opportunities to acquire new ones.

Prepare quotations, contracts, and other sales-related documentation.

Collaborate with other departments (marketing, product, technical teams) to meet client needs effectively.

Monitor market trends and competitors, providing insights to management for strategic adjustments.

Generate regular sales reports and assist in analyzing sales data.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2-3 years of experience in business development or sales.

Strong English communication skills (both verbal and written), with the ability to engage with international clients.

Preference for candidates with experience in the technology sector (software, IT services, etc.).

Excellent organizational, time management, and teamwork skills.

Proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint); familiarity with CRM tools is a plus.

Proactive, responsible, and capable of working under pressure.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Giáo Dục Thông Minh Quốc Tế S.E.N Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

In H2tech, you can grow and make real impact to develop your career.

Competitive salary with performance-based bonuses.

Health insurance according to regular Law.

Opportunities for career growth in a professional and dynamic environment.

Additional training on products and sales skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Công Nghệ Giáo Dục Thông Minh Quốc Tế S.E.N

