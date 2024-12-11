Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghệ Battech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 32 Đại Từ, Phường Đại Kim, Quận Hoàng Mai, Thành phố Hà Nội, Quận Hoàng Mai

Data Extraction and Analysis: Utilize various tools to extract and analyze sales data, identifying trends and opportunities to enhance sales strategies.

Automation of Client Communications: Develop and implement automated messaging campaigns to engage clients effectively, ensuring timely and personalized communication.

Lead Generation and Nurturing: Identify potential leads through platforms such as LinkedIn, execute outreach strategies, and nurture relationships to convert leads into sales opportunities.

CRM Management: Maintain and update the CRM system with accurate client information, track interactions, and manage the sales pipeline efficiently.

Collaboration: Work closely with the sales and marketing teams to align strategies, share insights, and optimize the sales process.

Performance Monitoring: Track and report on key performance indicators (KPIs) related to sales automation and lead conversion, providing actionable insights for continuous improvement.

Qualifications:Education: Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Information Technology, or a related field.

Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience in sales automation, lead generation, or a similar role.

Technical Skills:Proficiency in CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce, HubSpot.. zoho is preferable ).

Experience with sales automation tools and platforms.Advanced knowledge of LinkedIn and other B2B platforms for lead generation.

Familiarity with data analysis tools and techniques.

Soft Skills:Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills.

English language talking and writing

Knowledge of marketing automation and email marketing strategies.

Salary negotiable based on competency and experience, ranging from 15 to 30 million VND, plus allowances and bonuses.

Working hours: 7.5 hours/day (8:00-12:00, 13:30-17:00), Monday to Saturday morning.

Full benefits: Social insurance according to the law, annual leave, and full salary on public holidays.

Bonus scheme: Revenue-based bonuses by department, 13th-month salary, seniority bonus, and performance bonus.

Annual salary review.

Dynamic, professional, and friendly working environment with numerous career development opportunities.

Attractive welfare policies: Team gatherings, birthday celebrations, team building, gifts, support, care programs, and vibrant cultural activities.

