Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghệ Battech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghệ Battech
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/01/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghệ Battech

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghệ Battech

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 32 Đại Từ, Phường Đại Kim, Quận Hoàng Mai, Thành phố Hà Nội, Quận Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Data Extraction and Analysis: Utilize various tools to extract and analyze sales data, identifying trends and opportunities to enhance sales strategies.
Automation of Client Communications: Develop and implement automated messaging campaigns to engage clients effectively, ensuring timely and personalized communication.
Lead Generation and Nurturing: Identify potential leads through platforms such as LinkedIn, execute outreach strategies, and nurture relationships to convert leads into sales opportunities.
CRM Management: Maintain and update the CRM system with accurate client information, track interactions, and manage the sales pipeline efficiently.
Collaboration: Work closely with the sales and marketing teams to align strategies, share insights, and optimize the sales process.
Performance Monitoring: Track and report on key performance indicators (KPIs) related to sales automation and lead conversion, providing actionable insights for continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications:Education: Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Information Technology, or a related field.
Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience in sales automation, lead generation, or a similar role.
Technical Skills:Proficiency in CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce, HubSpot.. zoho is preferable ).
Experience with sales automation tools and platforms.Advanced knowledge of LinkedIn and other B2B platforms for lead generation.
Familiarity with data analysis tools and techniques.
Soft Skills:Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills.
English language talking and writing
Knowledge of marketing automation and email marketing strategies.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghệ Battech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary negotiable based on competency and experience, ranging from 15 to 30 million VND, plus allowances and bonuses.
Working hours: 7.5 hours/day (8:00-12:00, 13:30-17:00), Monday to Saturday morning.
Full benefits: Social insurance according to the law, annual leave, and full salary on public holidays.
Bonus scheme: Revenue-based bonuses by department, 13th-month salary, seniority bonus, and performance bonus.
Annual salary review.
Dynamic, professional, and friendly working environment with numerous career development opportunities.
Attractive welfare policies: Team gatherings, birthday celebrations, team building, gifts, support, care programs, and vibrant cultural activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghệ Battech

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghệ Battech

Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghệ Battech

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 2 Tòa HH02 – Nhà ở cao tầng kết hợp dịch vụ thương mại – Eco Lakeview, số 32 Đại Từ, Phường Đại Kim, Quận Hoàng Mai, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

