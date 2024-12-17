Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Kva làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Kva làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Kva
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/01/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Kva

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Kva

Mức lương
16 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu

• Maintain and build up a good relationship with the customers, principals assigned.
• Develop and maintain a strong relationship with the existing customers
• Identify business opportunities in target markets
• Represent the business at conferences, seminars, and networking events
• Being a direct salesman for all jobs in the Vietnam market with support from sales director, technical director, sales coordinator, applications & sales support team.
• Advise and consult customers about assigned products and assigned markets
• Check and review biding documents & cooperate with sales support and application engineer to make quotation and biding.
• Follow-up activities relating to Quotation and bidding that are sent to the customers and propose the right method to win the contract.
• Being the contact window with all levels /positions of Principals/Customers.
• Cooperate with logistics to check goods before delivery to customers, deliver goods, solve arising problems during delivery.
• Cooperate with other departments/ team (sales support, technical, accounting, admin..) to follow payments of the customers.
• Work with principals to solve problems.
• Make sales reports, sales plans weekly, monthly
• Manage and control sales expenses to comply with the company rules/policies.
• Other tasks as requests by line managers.

Với Mức Lương 16 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Age: 25 - 48
• At least 03 years in the same products in oil & gas, power, chemical, petrochemical, general industries.
• Good in English (Listening - Speaking - Reading - Writing)
• Educational background: University-graduated from technical or business faculties: automation, mechanical engineering, electrical, business, or related faculties.
• Proven ability in sales budgeting, planning
• Must be confident in dealing with all kinds of customers at high levels.
• Good problem solving, analytical, communication, leading, and presentation skills
• Willing to travel for business within Vietnam and overseas.
Benefit
• Overseas training opportunities with training certificates
• Competitive salary(700-900 usd)
• Opportunity to learn from the best
• 13 months bonus + Health Insurance + Holidays bonus...
•Team Building with the company 1 to 2 times per year
• 12 days of annual leave & many day off according to labor law

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Kva Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
13th month payment, social insurance according to Vietnamese labor law
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Will be trained by specialist for pumps, valves, piping & fitting
Đào tạo
Open working environment with local/foreign partners

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Kva

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Kva

Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Kva

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số nhà 25 Nguyễn Thị Thập, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

