Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu

Mức lương 16 - 22 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 7th Floor, VPI Building/180 - 182 Ly CHinh Thang,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu

Sales activity

1. Find and bring new customers

2. Sales representative of competition up to fix contract and site report.

3. Representative of Handover document and payment control

4. Quick and warmly action for client support

Risk management

1. Manage the risk of construction and explain it in sales talk

2. Control risk of client payment and negotiate about payment term

3. Proper report of site progress to client

4. Take care existing customer and keep good relationship

Work Hours: 8:30-17:30

Work Days: Monday - Friday (Saturday & Sunday if there is project)

Quantity: 02 (01 HN +01 HCM)

Place of work: 7th Floor, VPI Building/180-182 Ly Chinh Thang

Necessary skill:

1. English communication – business level

2. Finding new customers Independently.

3. Meeting with foreign customer and Win the competition.

4. Supporting mindset for both client and team.

5. Age:from 29 years old

Better skill

1. Prepare plan how to achievement target by him/her self and control it by KPI number.

2. Team management skill

3. PM experience

Compensation and

Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Compensation and benefits:

Basic salary: 700$ – 1000$ (negotiable basing on candidate’s ability)

Laptop, Cellphone

12 Paid Holidays/ year, plus 5 Special days for 1year experience

Company Travelling every summer

Refresh area in office

All the regulations followed government’s law

Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Tư vấn

Kinh nghiệm: 0 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí MinhHà Nội

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.