Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- 7th Floor, VPI Building/180
- 182 Ly CHinh Thang,Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 16 - 22 Triệu
Sales activity
1. Find and bring new customers
2. Sales representative of competition up to fix contract and site report.
3. Representative of Handover document and payment control
4. Quick and warmly action for client support
Risk management
1. Manage the risk of construction and explain it in sales talk
2. Control risk of client payment and negotiate about payment term
3. Proper report of site progress to client
4. Take care existing customer and keep good relationship
Work Hours: 8:30-17:30
Work Days: Monday - Friday (Saturday & Sunday if there is project)
Quantity: 02 (01 HN +01 HCM)
Place of work: 7th Floor, VPI Building/180-182 Ly Chinh Thang
Necessary skill:
1. English communication – business level
2. Finding new customers Independently.
3. Meeting with foreign customer and Win the competition.
4. Supporting mindset for both client and team.
5. Age:from 29 years old
Better skill
1. Prepare plan how to achievement target by him/her self and control it by KPI number.
2. Team management skill
3. PM experience
Compensation and
Tại Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Tư vấn
Kinh nghiệm: 0 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí MinhHà Nội
