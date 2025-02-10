Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO HeadHunt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 17 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 16th Floor, Saigon Tower, 29 Le Duan Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 17 - 25 Triệu

About us

Pro-Technic Machinery Ltd. is a reputable machinery dealer in Hong Kong and the Mainland, importing various precision machinery from all over the world and providing high standard pre-sales and after-sales service for 45 years since 1977. Besides importing high precision machine from all over the world, Pro-Technic also represents specialized products, software and system such as Automatic Grinding Centre, 9 axles Automatic Polishing Center and TIMES (Manufacturing Execution System) under the brand name “ FAST CELL” Furthermore, Pro-Technic act as a system integrator.

Protechnic Vietnam is a subsidiary of Protechnic Machinery LTD.

Head Office: Unit 3808, Tower II Level 38 Metroplaza, 223 Hing Fong Road, Kwai Chung, N.T. , Hong Kong, HK

Work location: 16th Floor, Saigon Tower, 29 Le Duan Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Responsibilities

Perform maintenance, repair, and servicing of equipment and machinery in the facility.

Assist in the installation and commissioning of new equipment.

Analyze and resolve technical issues that arise during the production process.

Document and report the technical condition of equipment.

Collaborate with other departments to ensure smooth production process

Với Mức Lương 17 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Manufacturing, or a related field.

2-3 years of relevant work experience.

Proficient in English or Chinese.

Age between 24-30 years.

Strong communication skills with the ability to work both independently and in a team.

Tại JobsGO HeadHunt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

Salary from 17 millions VND to 25 millions VND Gross per month

Bonus, social insurance policies, and benefits in accordance with the law and company regulations.

Opportunities for professional development in a dynamic environment.

Participation in advanced training programs to enhance skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO HeadHunt

