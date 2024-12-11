Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH MTV NTS Technology làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV NTS Technology
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 146 Cộng Hoà, Phường 12,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu
Develop and execute sales strategies to expand market presence and achieve sales targets.
Manage existing B2B corporate client accounts, build professional relationships, and develop additional business opportunities.
Conduct thorough needs analysis and develop customized proposals to address specific client requirements.
Stay updated on industry trends, competitive landscape, and emerging AI technologies.
Drive sales by promoting our extensive range of products to our customers
Provide feedback to internal teams (R&D, Product, Marketing) to improve offerings and stay ahead of the competition.
Prepare regular sales reports, forecasts, and updates for the management team.
Participate in weekly and other key strategic meetings where your opinion will count.
Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction by addressing inquiries and concerns promptly
Với Mức Lương 18 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3+ years of experience in B2B sales experience, preferably in IT, software, or AI solutions...
Understanding of AI technologies and their applications in business.
Strong passion to be a successful early-stage startup team member.
Ability to work in a fast-paced, tech-driven environment.
Exceptional communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.
Ability to build relationships with high-level stakeholders.
Fluent in English
Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV NTS Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
11 public holidays and 12 annual leave days to recharge (Vietnam Government regulations)
Epic team activities like badminton, football, billiards, and gaming with PS5
Free gym sponsorship to keep you fit and energized!
Company trips, Christmas parties, year-end celebrations – we work hard and celebrate harder!
100% salary during you probation period
Free parking for your ride.
Free flow of snacks, coffee, and tea to keep you fueled!
A dynamic and comfortable workspace where your creativity and ideas can shine.
WFH 2.5 days/week, even during your probation period!
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV NTS Technology
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
