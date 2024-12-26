Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

1. Product management, merchandizing, pricing and contracting

• Assist in managing and coordinating product merchandizing, pricing, and contracting initiatives across retail and corporate sales in collaboration with Commercial leadership of the Business Units.

• Support product research tasks and analyze market data to maintain relevance of product offerings.

• Collaborate with the Business Strategy teams to ensure CRM configurations are compliant with business specifications.

• Ensure that all key organizational documentation related to products, pricing, promotions parameters, and contracting is up to date and communicated efficiently to all relevant stakeholders.

• Participate in coordinating activities necessary for successful product launches and ongoing merchandizing efforts, including internal coordination and training.

• Propose and implement procedures that display indicators when the quality of service provided is below the expected level specified by BUs or violates the product nature principles specified by the franchisers

2. Commercial Policies and Standard Operating Procedures (“SOPs”) Management and Improvement

• Assist in overseeing, conceptualizing, and proposing new and revised commercial policies and SOPs for both retail and corporate sales.

• Support the development and maintenance of SOP documentation frameworks, ensuring consistent compliance and accurate filing of commercial policies and procedures.

• Support the Commercial Management with their communication of the commercial policies and SOPs to their commercial team and participate in related training activities if required.

• Experience in product management, SOP set-up and improvement and change management

• Proven project management skills.

• Outstanding tech savviness

• Stellar communication and presentation skills in Vietnamese and English

• Highly robust analytical skill and data-driven thinking

• Ability to manage internal and external stakeholders and influence them towards WSE organization objectives, while building trust-based relationships

• Strong dedication to drive and achieve results

• Good problem-solving skills and solution-oriented mindset

• Resilience and ability to work under pressure while handling tight schedules

Ngành nghề: Giáo dục / Đào tạo, Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh

Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh