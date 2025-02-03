Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 82 Trần Huy Liệu, Phường 15,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Location: Ho Chi Minh City / Hanoi
Team: B2C Sales
Report to: Thailand Team Leader & B2C Sales Manager
The role:
The Telesales Executive - Thailand Market (6-month contract) is a professional who connects and manages relationships with customers and leads customers from initial outreach through the making of the final purchase by them or someone in their household.
What you’ll be doing:
Reach out to customer leads through calling.
Present, promote, and sell products/services using solid arguments to existing and prospective customers
Selling products and services using solid arguments to prospective customers to provide complete and appropriate solutions for every customer in order to boost top-line revenue growth, customer acquisition levels, and profitability.
Establish, develop, and maintain positive business and customer relationships
Determine the completion timeline and monitor progress to keep the tasks on track and on schedule.
Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within the schedule
Communicate clear instructions to team members and collaborate with other departments.
Create and distribute reports to update the leader on the progress.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in Thailand language including listening, speaking, reading, and writing.
Having an associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree in Sales, Business Administration, Economics, Marketing is a plus.
At least 6 months of experience in a similar position.
Strong communication skills for interactions with customers and other people.
Self-discipline, determination, perseverance, and time management.
Product knowledge.
Customer service skills, including how to handle upset customers.
Handle high pressure at work.
Ability to create work materials and workflows.
Create and distribute reports.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and bonus.
ELSA Premium Account.
Company Happy Hour and other company internal activities.
Experience the true startup spirit of a fast growing and well funded Silicon Valley startup.
Opportunities to grow professionally and play a critical role to shape the next stage of our company’s growth.
Opportunity to create an impact on the lives of 1.5 billion language learners around the world.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA

CÔNG TY TNHH ELSA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 82 Trần Huy Liệu, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

