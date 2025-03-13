Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/04/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN

Mức lương
20 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Saigon Paragon, No.3 Nguyen Luong Bang, Tan Phu ward,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu

Prospecting and Lead Generation
● Identify and qualify potential clients in IoT, MedTech, and related industries through research, email marketing, networking, and outreach.
● Proactively own, build and manage a dynamic pipeline to hit weekly, monthly, and quarterly targets.
● Independently define your approach and devise creative strategies for the lead generation.
Client Engagement
● Conduct research and discovery calls to understand prospects’ businesses, products, industry dynamics, growth stage, financial status, etc.
● Identify pain points, system architecture, and business needs.
● Present tailored solutions and case studies to demonstrate the value of our services.
● Foster strong, long-term relationships with the goal of customer and ITR’s success.
Account Management
● Collaborate cross function to ensure excellent consulting experience and exceptional delivery of services.
● Act as the main point of contact for client feedback and maintain regular check-ins to understand customer satisfaction, prevent any communication gap or delivery risks; and identify upselling opportunities.
Collaboration and Reporting
● Contribute to marketing effort including but not limited to content, social, event, partnership, with innovative ideas.
● Coordinate with the Sales Manager to refine strategies and improve processes.
● Provide weekly reports on sales activities, pipeline progress, and forecast revenue.
Market Intelligence
● Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and competitors’ offerings.
● Contribute insights to improve our positioning and messaging.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

●3+ years of experience in B2B sales, preferably in technology, IoT, or software development services.
● Proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets.
● Highly proactive, aggressive, entrepreneurial with a true hustle mindset.
● Strong multitasking skill with high self-demand of quality.
● Self-driven: capable of defining your own work scope and innovating new tactics rather than waiting for instructions.
● Resilient, strong prospecting, negotiation, and relationship management skills.
● Excellent English verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to explain complex concepts in a simple way.
● Familiarity with CRM tools (e.g., HubSpot, Apollo, Hunter) and sales methodologies.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Best place to develop yourself
● Opportunity to learn and work with the most updated and newest technologies
● Flat organizational structure, your ideas, and opinions will always be welcomed and respected
● Start your own project and get funded by ITR
● The company pays for certification
And what's else
● Attractive Salary
● 15 days annual leave
● 13th-month salary
● Premium healthcare insurance benefits
● Holiday bonus such as Lunar New Year, weddings, holidays, birthdays...
● Provide lunch for employee
● Full of coffee, snacks, fruits,... to help yourself during work time.
● Many activities: Teambuilding, Company trips, football,…
● Opportunity for personal development through professional courses
● Annual health-check program (twice a year) to protect and care about your health

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN

Công Ty Cổ Phần ITR VN

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 904, Tầng 9, Tòa nhà Saigon Paragon, Số 3 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

