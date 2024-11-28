Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Malca-Amit Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Malca-Amit Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/12/2024
Mức lương
20 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Search and exploit potential customers in the Logistics field related to the company's services related to high-value goods.
Contact, consult, introduce the company's services to customers.
Make calls, emails, and meet directly to introduce services and answer customer questions.
Make quotes related to the company's services to customers.
Build and maintain good relationships with customers, ensuring customer satisfaction.
Monitor and update information on customer loading needs, grasp the market and competitors.
Make work reports related to revenue, operations, business results, ... and other requirements from management.
Coordinate with related departments to find solutions suitable for customers' special requirements.
Participate in promotional activities, introduce the company's services.

Experience in Logistics - Transportation from 3-5 years., sale experience from 2 - 5 years
Required to send CV (Job application) in English
Gender: Female
Good English communication
Master communication, negotiation and customer persuasion skills.
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Dynamic, enthusiastic, honest, eager to learn, highly responsible.
Proficient in office software (Word, Excel, PPT).

Income includes: Basic salary (20-35 million) + % bonus
Participate in training programs, improve professional skills.
Enjoy full benefits according to the law. In addition, enjoy insurance and periodic health check-ups from the company after the probationary period.
The company has foreign investment, dynamic and professional working environment, high promotion opportunities.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Vietcombank Tower, 5 Công Trường Mê Linh, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, HCM

