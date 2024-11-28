Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Malca-Amit Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Malca-Amit Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu
Search and exploit potential customers in the Logistics field related to the company's services related to high-value goods.
Contact, consult, introduce the company's services to customers.
Make calls, emails, and meet directly to introduce services and answer customer questions.
Make quotes related to the company's services to customers.
Build and maintain good relationships with customers, ensuring customer satisfaction.
Monitor and update information on customer loading needs, grasp the market and competitors.
Make work reports related to revenue, operations, business results, ... and other requirements from management.
Coordinate with related departments to find solutions suitable for customers' special requirements.
Participate in promotional activities, introduce the company's services.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Required to send CV (Job application) in English
Gender: Female
Good English communication
Master communication, negotiation and customer persuasion skills.
Ability to work independently and in a team.
Dynamic, enthusiastic, honest, eager to learn, highly responsible.
Proficient in office software (Word, Excel, PPT).
Tại Công ty TNHH Malca-Amit Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Participate in training programs, improve professional skills.
Enjoy full benefits according to the law. In addition, enjoy insurance and periodic health check-ups from the company after the probationary period.
The company has foreign investment, dynamic and professional working environment, high promotion opportunities.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Malca-Amit Việt Nam
