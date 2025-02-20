Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh

-Attack to potential client construction company and suggest product

-Product is temporary scaffold

-Support Japanese manager

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Age：under 32 yeas old

- Good AutoCAD skills; Revit (if possible)

- Graduated from construction, construction economics or related fields (bridge and road construction and infrastructure).

- At least 1 year of experience working at construction contractors, scaffolding equipment suppliers or steel materials.

- Basic English communication, desire to develop sales skills.

Được Hưởng Những Gì

■Salary: Up to 1800USD gross

-Have business trip to other ASEAN country

-Have chance to join training in Japan for 1 week

- Yearly bonus

- Annual leave + holidays

- Vietnamese compulsory insurance

- Salary review

- Company trip & other internal events...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

