Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại JobsGO Recruit
Mức lương
25 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu
-Attack to potential client construction company and suggest product
-Product is temporary scaffold
-Support Japanese manager
Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Age：under 32 yeas old
- Good AutoCAD skills; Revit (if possible)
- Graduated from construction, construction economics or related fields (bridge and road construction and infrastructure).
- At least 1 year of experience working at construction contractors, scaffolding equipment suppliers or steel materials.
- Basic English communication, desire to develop sales skills.
Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
■Salary: Up to 1800USD gross
-Have business trip to other ASEAN country
-Have chance to join training in Japan for 1 week
- Yearly bonus
- Annual leave + holidays
- Vietnamese compulsory insurance
- Salary review
- Company trip & other internal events...
