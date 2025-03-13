Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 26 - 33 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Quận Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 26 - 33 Triệu
Ability to formulate, plan & implement creative sales strategies to create demand, opportunities, maximizes market penetration and accelerates sales growth development.
To explore and identify opportunities to drive continuous improvement in sales and actively promote company’s products and image to the related customers market coverage.
Ability to perform sales forecasting and customer relationship management.
To arrange product demonstrations and benchmark tests for major account customers.
To conduct market research on competitor’s performance/activity and pricing.
To participate in adhoc projects or assignments as directed by the Direct Manager
Bachelor’s Degree/ Diploma in Business Administration or a related field (e.g. Sales, Marketing)
Minimum 3-5 years of experience in Sales, especially in the IT industry
Experience and strong knowledge in using and communicating about scanners, printers, digital imaging equipment and software
Good at English
Able to work independently.
Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, CNTT - Phần cứng / Mạng
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội
Với Mức Lương 26 - 33 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
