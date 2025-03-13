Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Talent Trader Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 26 - 33 Triệu

Ability to formulate, plan & implement creative sales strategies to create demand, opportunities, maximizes market penetration and accelerates sales growth development.

To explore and identify opportunities to drive continuous improvement in sales and actively promote company’s products and image to the related customers market coverage.

Ability to perform sales forecasting and customer relationship management.

To arrange product demonstrations and benchmark tests for major account customers.

To conduct market research on competitor’s performance/activity and pricing.

To participate in adhoc projects or assignments as directed by the Direct Manager

Bachelor’s Degree/ Diploma in Business Administration or a related field (e.g. Sales, Marketing)

Minimum 3-5 years of experience in Sales, especially in the IT industry

Experience and strong knowledge in using and communicating about scanners, printers, digital imaging equipment and software

Good at English

Able to work independently.

Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, CNTT - Phần cứng / Mạng

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hà Nội