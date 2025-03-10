Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 36 - 50 Triệu

Mức lương 36 - 50 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- English: Upper intermediate level

- Deep understanding of supply chain business operations in a logistics or manufacturing company, such as:

o Manufacturing process management and enhancement

o Sales forecast/Supply chain planning

o Inventory Management

o Material handling

o Warehouse and/or Transport assignment

o Sales Order management

o Purchase management

- Basic understanding of logistics-related IT solutions e.g. SCP (Supply Chain Planning), CRM (Customer relationship management), ERP (enterprise resource planning), WMS (warehouse management system), TMS (transport management system), etc.

- High competency skills (logical thinking, negotiation, team leadership).

- High documentation and presentation skills using MS PowerPoint documents and MS Excel. meetings, coordinating clients with other stakeholders.

- Work experience in one or more consulting projects as a project manager or a project member.

- Skills to build key consulting deliverables (Assessment / Business Process Design/ Business Requirement/Financial Policies).

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Tet bonus

- Performance bonus

- Social and medical insurance

- Commuting allowance

- Business trip allowance

- Trip participation in Japan (employees who have worked for more than 1 year)

- Internal training system

- Salary increase and promotion system（once per year）

- PC provided

- Health check-up

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

