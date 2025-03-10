Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 36 - 50 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Mức lương
36 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 36 - 50 Triệu
Với Mức Lương 36 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- English: Upper intermediate level
- Deep understanding of supply chain business operations in a logistics or manufacturing company, such as:
o Manufacturing process management and enhancement
o Sales forecast/Supply chain planning
o Inventory Management
o Material handling
o Warehouse and/or Transport assignment
o Sales Order management
o Purchase management
- Basic understanding of logistics-related IT solutions e.g. SCP (Supply Chain Planning), CRM (Customer relationship management), ERP (enterprise resource planning), WMS (warehouse management system), TMS (transport management system), etc.
- High competency skills (logical thinking, negotiation, team leadership).
- High documentation and presentation skills using MS PowerPoint documents and MS Excel. meetings, coordinating clients with other stakeholders.
- Work experience in one or more consulting projects as a project manager or a project member.
- Skills to build key consulting deliverables (Assessment / Business Process Design/ Business Requirement/Financial Policies).
- Deep understanding of supply chain business operations in a logistics or manufacturing company, such as:
o Manufacturing process management and enhancement
o Sales forecast/Supply chain planning
o Inventory Management
o Material handling
o Warehouse and/or Transport assignment
o Sales Order management
o Purchase management
- Basic understanding of logistics-related IT solutions e.g. SCP (Supply Chain Planning), CRM (Customer relationship management), ERP (enterprise resource planning), WMS (warehouse management system), TMS (transport management system), etc.
- High competency skills (logical thinking, negotiation, team leadership).
- High documentation and presentation skills using MS PowerPoint documents and MS Excel. meetings, coordinating clients with other stakeholders.
- Work experience in one or more consulting projects as a project manager or a project member.
- Skills to build key consulting deliverables (Assessment / Business Process Design/ Business Requirement/Financial Policies).
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Tet bonus
- Performance bonus
- Social and medical insurance
- Commuting allowance
- Business trip allowance
- Trip participation in Japan (employees who have worked for more than 1 year)
- Internal training system
- Salary increase and promotion system（once per year）
- PC provided
- Health check-up
- Performance bonus
- Social and medical insurance
- Commuting allowance
- Business trip allowance
- Trip participation in Japan (employees who have worked for more than 1 year)
- Internal training system
- Salary increase and promotion system（once per year）
- PC provided
- Health check-up
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI