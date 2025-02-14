Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 63 - 100 Triệu

Mức lương 63 - 100 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 63 - 100 Triệu

 Analyze the market and activities of other lubricants makers to propose the development ideas for management.

 Make Sales strategy and planning for monthly/quarterly/yearly, then arrange and supervise for implementation.

 Managing organizational sales by developing a business plan that covers sales volume, revenue, and expense controls.

 Design and implement a strategic business plan that expands company’s customer base and ensure its strong presence; Maintain and develop the relationship of existing customers.

 Achieve growth and hit sales targets in cooperation with the sales team; Meeting planned sales goals.

 Setting individual sales targets with the sales team.

 Tracking sales goals and reporting results as necessary.

 Overseeing the activities and performance of the sales team.

 The ongoing training of salespeople.

 Developing sales team through motivation, counseling, and product knowledge education.

 Promoting the organization and products.

 Understand ideal customers and how they relate to our products.

 Develop marketing and brand strategies to achieve mid-term management goals, and develop roadmap for mid to long-term plan.

 Develop key indicators to monitor and measure effectiveness of marketing campaigns and strategies.

Với Mức Lương 63 - 100 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Having bachelor's degree

- English skill: At least Upper -Intermediate level.

- From 7-10 years of relevant working experience for lube industry or spare part in automotive field. Having experience in expand and keep relationship with distributors.

- Having at least 5 years experience as Sales Manager.

- Experience in sales and marketing strategies at same Industrial makers.

- Experience in planning and implementing sales strategies. Experience in customer relationship management. Experience managing and directing a sales team.

- Strong leadership. Strong analytical skills. Ability to decide on strategies, manage the team, coordinate internally, and negotiate externally.

- Willingness to travel and work in a global team of professionals.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social insurance

- Healthy insurance

- Review salary: 1 time/ year

- Performance bonus: 1 time/ year

- Year End Party

- Company trip.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

