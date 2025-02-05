Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 7 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tầng 7, Toà nhà Pico Plaza, số 20 Đường Cộng Hoà, Phường 12,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 7 - 10 Triệu

Inside Sales Representatives communicate with customers to understand their needs and generate new leads. Other duties and responsibilities of Inside Sales Representatives include:

Source new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails

Communicating with customers to understand their needs and requirements and identify sales opportunities

Answering customers’ questions, resolving their concerns and providing additional information via calls and emails

Explaining and demonstrating the functions and features of products and services  Maintaining and improving the database of prospects

Team with channel partners to build pipeline and close deals

Research accounts, identify key players and generate interest

Researching for new leads

Keeping up to date with product and service information and competitor offers

Upselling

Với Mức Lương 7 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Excellent customer service skills

Excellent verbal communication and active listening skills

Experience working with telephones and handling multiple calls and emails daily

Patience, time management skills and the ability to prioritize tasks

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Excellent numeracy skills for accurate and speedy calculation of sales prices, discounts and

percentages

Liaise with the Supervisor to improve daily tasks to achieve process efficiency & shorten lead

time

Diploma in Business (preferable) or equivalent

At least one year of experience selling products or services of a company in a Telesales environment or Customer Contact Centre.

Fluent in Chinese language (HSK4 above) or English is an advantage.

Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and computer provision.

Social and health insurance policy.

Strong career support & lots of opportunities in an international environment.

Coaching & Feedback culture allows you to advance further in short-term and long-term

development goals.

Training and development programs.

Work in a pleasant and dynamic environment at our modern office.

Flexible days off (Sundays and an additional day during the week).

One and a half hour break within an eight-hour workday.

Multifarious engagement activities under our Health & Well-being program.

Regular team-building activities.

Birthday gift

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin