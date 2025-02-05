Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express

Mức lương
7 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tầng 7, Toà nhà Pico Plaza, số 20 Đường Cộng Hoà, Phường 12,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 7 - 10 Triệu

Inside Sales Representatives communicate with customers to understand their needs and generate new leads. Other duties and responsibilities of Inside Sales Representatives include:
Source new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails
Communicating with customers to understand their needs and requirements and identify sales opportunities
Answering customers’ questions, resolving their concerns and providing additional information via calls and emails
Explaining and demonstrating the functions and features of products and services  Maintaining and improving the database of prospects
Team with channel partners to build pipeline and close deals
Research accounts, identify key players and generate interest
Researching for new leads
Keeping up to date with product and service information and competitor offers
Upselling

Với Mức Lương 7 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Excellent customer service skills
Excellent verbal communication and active listening skills
Experience working with telephones and handling multiple calls and emails daily
Patience, time management skills and the ability to prioritize tasks
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Excellent numeracy skills for accurate and speedy calculation of sales prices, discounts and
percentages
Liaise with the Supervisor to improve daily tasks to achieve process efficiency & shorten lead
time
Diploma in Business (preferable) or equivalent
At least one year of experience selling products or services of a company in a Telesales environment or Customer Contact Centre.
Fluent in Chinese language (HSK4 above) or English is an advantage.

Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and computer provision.
Social and health insurance policy.
Strong career support & lots of opportunities in an international environment.
Coaching & Feedback culture allows you to advance further in short-term and long-term
development goals.
Training and development programs.
Work in a pleasant and dynamic environment at our modern office.
Flexible days off (Sundays and an additional day during the week).
One and a half hour break within an eight-hour workday.
Multifarious engagement activities under our Health & Well-being program.
Regular team-building activities.
Birthday gift

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express

Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Bitexco Financial Tower, Số 45, Đường Ngô Đức Kế - Phường Bến Nghé - Quận 1 - TP Hồ Chí Minh

