Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tầng 7, Toà nhà Pico Plaza, số 20 Đường Cộng Hoà, Phường 12,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh
Inside Sales Representatives communicate with customers to understand their needs and generate new leads. Other duties and responsibilities of Inside Sales Representatives include:
Source new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails
Communicating with customers to understand their needs and requirements and identify sales opportunities
Answering customers’ questions, resolving their concerns and providing additional information via calls and emails
Explaining and demonstrating the functions and features of products and services Maintaining and improving the database of prospects
Team with channel partners to build pipeline and close deals
Research accounts, identify key players and generate interest
Researching for new leads
Keeping up to date with product and service information and competitor offers
Upselling
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Excellent verbal communication and active listening skills
Experience working with telephones and handling multiple calls and emails daily
Patience, time management skills and the ability to prioritize tasks
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Excellent numeracy skills for accurate and speedy calculation of sales prices, discounts and
percentages
Liaise with the Supervisor to improve daily tasks to achieve process efficiency & shorten lead
time
Diploma in Business (preferable) or equivalent
At least one year of experience selling products or services of a company in a Telesales environment or Customer Contact Centre.
Fluent in Chinese language (HSK4 above) or English is an advantage.
Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social and health insurance policy.
Strong career support & lots of opportunities in an international environment.
Coaching & Feedback culture allows you to advance further in short-term and long-term
development goals.
Training and development programs.
Work in a pleasant and dynamic environment at our modern office.
Flexible days off (Sundays and an additional day during the week).
One and a half hour break within an eight-hour workday.
Multifarious engagement activities under our Health & Well-being program.
Regular team-building activities.
Birthday gift
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH S.F.Express
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
