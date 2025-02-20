Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VIHABA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 75 - 15 Triệu

• Find international customers and sell through channels (LinkedIn, Facebook, Alibaba, Whatsapp,...)

• Develop and implement business plans according to targeted goals

• Develop markets, expand customer system

• Analyze and update market situation and competitors

• Coordinate with departments to monitor delivery plans and debts

• Customer-care and building a loyal customer system

• Advise and propose initiatives and plans to promote sales, expand markets, and develop the company's business

• Report work to manager and director

• Perform other professional tasks (alibaba account, seeding, etc)