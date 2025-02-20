Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VIHABA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 75 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VIHABA
- Hà Nội: Tầng 10, Tòa nhà Epic, ngõ 19 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 75 - 15 Triệu
• Find international customers and sell through channels (LinkedIn, Facebook, Alibaba, Whatsapp,...)
• Develop and implement business plans according to targeted goals
• Develop markets, expand customer system
• Analyze and update market situation and competitors
• Coordinate with departments to monitor delivery plans and debts
• Customer-care and building a loyal customer system
• Advise and propose initiatives and plans to promote sales, expand markets, and develop the company's business
• Report work to manager and director
• Perform other professional tasks (alibaba account, seeding, etc)
Với Mức Lương 75 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Open for fresher, can work full-time
• Excellent in Microsoft Office skills, especially excel
• Strong analytical/ communication/ interpersonal skills
• Good decision-making and problem-solving skills
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VIHABA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VIHABA
