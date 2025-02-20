Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VIHABA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 75 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VIHABA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Mức lương
75 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 10, Tòa nhà Epic, ngõ 19 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 75 - 15 Triệu

• Find international customers and sell through channels (LinkedIn, Facebook, Alibaba, Whatsapp,...)
• Develop and implement business plans according to targeted goals
• Develop markets, expand customer system
• Analyze and update market situation and competitors
• Coordinate with departments to monitor delivery plans and debts
• Customer-care and building a loyal customer system
• Advise and propose initiatives and plans to promote sales, expand markets, and develop the company's business
• Report work to manager and director
• Perform other professional tasks (alibaba account, seeding, etc)

Với Mức Lương 75 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from majors related to logistics and international business
• Open for fresher, can work full-time
• Excellent in Microsoft Office skills, especially excel
• Strong analytical/ communication/ interpersonal skills
• Good decision-making and problem-solving skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VIHABA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VIHABA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 19 Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

