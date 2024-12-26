Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Số 143, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

POSITION SUMMARY:
We are looking for an experienced and dedicated Sales Executive to build up our business activities.
The Assistant for the Cocoa Experiences Project will guide customers through engaging cocoa experiences and support B2B sales administration tasks. You'll share the story of Vietnamese chocolate, manage customer interactions, and ensure smooth order execution for B2B sales. Your role blends storytelling, customer service, and administrative tasks to create memorable experiences.
PRIMARY DUTIES
Host
Act as the primary host, leading customers through engaging cocoa experiences.
Share captivating stories about cocoa history, Vietnamese chocolate, and culture.
Conduct mini-tours showcasing the cocoa journey from garden to kitchen, featuring interactive elements like chocolate tasting and making.
Offer personalized guidance on signature chocolate product tastings.
Promote products and services to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction.
Deliver exceptional customer service to create memorable and meaningful experiences.
Prepare and manage materials, tools, and props for cocoa experience sessions.
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure smooth session preparation and execution.
Admin – Support B2B Channels
Coordinate with sales, operations, and production to ensure smooth order execution.
Manage order processing, delivery schedules, and packaging quality.
Monitor stock availability for sales and demonstrations.
Prepare and manage documents for orders, payments, and invoices; follow up with customers as needed.
Maintain and update customer databases and internal records.
Provide administrative support and assist with internal and external coordination

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong interest in cocoa, chocolate, and Vietnamese culture, with enthusiasm to learn and share this passion.
Exceptional storytelling and communication abilities to engage and connect with customers in both Vietnamese and English.
Previous customer-facing experience, preferably in hospitality, coffee, or bartending services.
Highly organized, detail-oriented, and skilled in time management, with a proactive approach to problem-solving.
Positive attitude, ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment, and willingness to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office and experience with administrative tasks.
Collaborative and well-mannered, with the ability to build strong relationships with customers, partners, and team members.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 8mil – 10mil (basic salary)
Sales incentives monthly if reach the target
5 days per week
SHUI in full, based on the gross salary
Lunch allowance, parking allowance (depend on working location), birthday benefit.
12 days of annual leave + 01 leaving on the birthday
Training opportunities
Health insurance 24/7 after working 24 months continuously
Annual salary review
Yearly health check
Yearly company trip (depend on business result)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 143, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

