Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Wgentech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 78 TRUNG KÍNH, YÊN HÒA, CẦU GIẤY, HÀ NỘI, Quận Cầu Giấy

Conduct research to define market penetration strategies; actively seek new sales leads/ opportunities in targeted markets

Interact closely with the clients to get the client's requirement

Be able to deliver the first presentation and presales on Wgentech's capability

Cooperate with the delivery team to prepare a comprehensive proposal to customers

Oversee negotiating contracts, ensure the deals are properly closed, and contracts/POs are properly signed off to avoid unnecessary risk

Coordinate and cooperate with related departments to ensure projects are run smoothly

Follow up with customers from the approach stage to the after-sale follow-up stage, act as the main contact point for problem-solving while running the projects

Maintain accurate client records, keeping track of any contract updates and renewals.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1+ years of experience in Sales B2B/ Business Development/ Account Manager

Experience in the IT field and/or working in international sales, IT background preferable

Excellent in English (equivalent to IELTS 6.5++)

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work effectively under high pressure & with cross-functional teams

Disciplined time management and ability to work under pressure

Understanding about E-commerce is a plus

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Wgentech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive income (up to 18M + project commission)

Healthcare Insurance, 13th salary

Bonus based on Accounts

Company trips, teambuilding activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Wgentech

