Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Wgentech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Wgentech
- Hà Nội:
- 78 TRUNG KÍNH, YÊN HÒA, CẦU GIẤY, HÀ NỘI, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu
Conduct research to define market penetration strategies; actively seek new sales leads/ opportunities in targeted markets
Interact closely with the clients to get the client's requirement
Be able to deliver the first presentation and presales on Wgentech's capability
Cooperate with the delivery team to prepare a comprehensive proposal to customers
Oversee negotiating contracts, ensure the deals are properly closed, and contracts/POs are properly signed off to avoid unnecessary risk
Coordinate and cooperate with related departments to ensure projects are run smoothly
Follow up with customers from the approach stage to the after-sale follow-up stage, act as the main contact point for problem-solving while running the projects
Maintain accurate client records, keeping track of any contract updates and renewals.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in the IT field and/or working in international sales, IT background preferable
Excellent in English (equivalent to IELTS 6.5++)
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work effectively under high pressure & with cross-functional teams
Disciplined time management and ability to work under pressure
Understanding about E-commerce is a plus
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Wgentech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Healthcare Insurance, 13th salary
Bonus based on Accounts
Company trips, teambuilding activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Wgentech
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
