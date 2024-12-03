Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HALZA VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH HALZA VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH HALZA VIETNAM

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HALZA VIETNAM

Mức lương
8 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 720a Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 22, quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Proven track record in sales, preferably in the healthcare or technology industry.
• Ability to understand and effectively communicate technical information (Special Medical App).
• Sales process from prospecting, pitching/presenting and closing deals.
• Strong negotiation and presentation skills.
• Ability to work independently and in a team.
• Conducting market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs.
• Responsible for the individual annual, quarterly, and monthly TARGETS and GOALS, and proactively deploy strategies to accomplish them.
• Strong maintain B2B / B2C customers and relevant partners in medical field.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from University - majoring in Economics, Business Administration.
• Proficiency in English (Listening, Speaking, Writing).
• 2 years of experience in a sales executive or related role, preferably working in Hospitals / Healthcares / Clinics.
• Disciplined, Honest, Hardworking and Responsible.
• Fast learner and passion for Medical and Technical Sales.
• Ability to survey and research the market.
• Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HALZA VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Basic Salary + Commission for Sales
• Social Insurance
• Annual Leave
• Team building with Company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HALZA VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH HALZA VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH HALZA VIETNAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 7208, Số 720A Đường Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 22, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

