Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HALZA VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 720a Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 22, quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

• Proven track record in sales, preferably in the healthcare or technology industry.

• Ability to understand and effectively communicate technical information (Special Medical App).

• Sales process from prospecting, pitching/presenting and closing deals.

• Strong negotiation and presentation skills.

• Ability to work independently and in a team.

• Conducting market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs.

• Responsible for the individual annual, quarterly, and monthly TARGETS and GOALS, and proactively deploy strategies to accomplish them.

• Strong maintain B2B / B2C customers and relevant partners in medical field.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduated from University - majoring in Economics, Business Administration.

• Proficiency in English (Listening, Speaking, Writing).

• 2 years of experience in a sales executive or related role, preferably working in Hospitals / Healthcares / Clinics.

• Disciplined, Honest, Hardworking and Responsible.

• Fast learner and passion for Medical and Technical Sales.

• Ability to survey and research the market.

• Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HALZA VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Basic Salary + Commission for Sales

• Social Insurance

• Annual Leave

• Team building with Company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HALZA VIETNAM

