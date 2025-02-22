Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 5B Ton Duc Thang Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc

【Job Summary】

As their main clients are Japanese companies at this moment, you will develop new clients in Vietnam to expand their business.



【Job Description】

- Developing new clients and keeping relation with existing clients

- Call and make appointments with customers and arrange the schedule

- Join the meeting with HQ in Japan in Japanese

- To make a quotation and submit it to your Boss in the office

- Send/receive email from HQ in Japan in Japanese

- Other tasks assigned by the Japanese Manager



※Propotion: New clietnts : Existing clients ＝90%:10%

Local clients: Japanese clients＝ 5%: 95%



【Company/Job Attraction】

- Parent company has a long history (over 70 years) in Japan

- As this company has just started business in Vietnam in 2022, you can play an important role in this company

- You can challenge many things that you would like to do in this company to fulfil of your hopes and ambitions

- You can work at clean and stylish office in HCM (The view from the office is really good)

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Experience living in Japan

- Japanese: N1 holder or N1 Intermediate (Internal communication)

- English: Business levels (TOIEC 800-900 levels)

- More than 5 years of sales and have good achievements in new development sales

- Can go on business trips for about 1 week a month

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

- Tet Bonus

- Medical insurance

- Health check

- Company trip

- Housing allowance

- PC and cellphone will be provided

- Transportation allowance

- Family allowance

※All allowance will be included gross salary※

