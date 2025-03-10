Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc

Identifying business opportunities by researching prospects and generating leads.

Reaching out to new clients and making presentations or pitches outlining the benefits of products and services.

Selling products by establishing contact and developing relationships with prospects.

Negotiating with prospects, providing quotations, and getting first orders.

Effectively and strategically presenting opportunities to Demand clients.

Working directly with Demand Partners to build relationships and provide excellent customer service, which results in high publisher approval rates, timely receipt of ad tags, and campaign management and optimization.

Optimizing, tracking, and analyzing client campaign performance with the client’s suggestion regarding increased performance.

Coordinating with internal and external stakeholders to launch new campaigns and troubleshoot existing campaigns including discrepancy management.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor’s Degree

Fluent in English is a must

Min. 2-3 years experience in a digital advertising agency.

Extensive network and established relationships within the digital advertising agency community.

Good communication and presentation skills, self-driven and highly motivated with good initiative and execution skills.

Numerate and analytical: Understanding online performance metrics and advertising investment decisions is a plus

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM

Income when reaching 100% KPI: Negotiable

Fixed salary: Up to 25 million VND

Fixed salary does not depend on sales

Laptop provided

Salary review: twice per financial year

Half-year bonus: up to 100% of monthly gross salary

Most valuable person/team awards per half-year

Annual company trip, annual health check

Club allowance, chance to join club activities with cost bearing up to $20/month

Other benefits will be complied with internal regulations and local labor laws

