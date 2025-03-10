Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu
Identifying business opportunities by researching prospects and generating leads.
Reaching out to new clients and making presentations or pitches outlining the benefits of products and services.
Selling products by establishing contact and developing relationships with prospects.
Negotiating with prospects, providing quotations, and getting first orders.
Effectively and strategically presenting opportunities to Demand clients.
Working directly with Demand Partners to build relationships and provide excellent customer service, which results in high publisher approval rates, timely receipt of ad tags, and campaign management and optimization.
Optimizing, tracking, and analyzing client campaign performance with the client’s suggestion regarding increased performance.
Coordinating with internal and external stakeholders to launch new campaigns and troubleshoot existing campaigns including discrepancy management.
Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fluent in English is a must
Min. 2-3 years experience in a digital advertising agency.
Extensive network and established relationships within the digital advertising agency community.
Good communication and presentation skills, self-driven and highly motivated with good initiative and execution skills.
Numerate and analytical: Understanding online performance metrics and advertising investment decisions is a plus
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Fixed salary: Up to 25 million VND
Fixed salary does not depend on sales
Laptop provided
Salary review: twice per financial year
Half-year bonus: up to 100% of monthly gross salary
Most valuable person/team awards per half-year
Annual company trip, annual health check
Club allowance, chance to join club activities with cost bearing up to $20/month
Other benefits will be complied with internal regulations and local labor laws
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
