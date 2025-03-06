Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh InterContinental Hanoi Westlake làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh InterContinental Hanoi Westlake làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

InterContinental Hanoi Westlake
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/04/2025
InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Produces the Annual Revenue Plan in conjunction with Executive Committee, Sales and Marketing Budgets and forecasts
• Produces, implements and monitors action plans to ensure Revenue Plan objectives are achieved
• Analyses current and potential markets/trends, coordinates all activities to maintain and increase revenue through added business volume and increased rate
• Procures new and repeat business for the hotel by monitoring contact with airlines, travel agencies, commercial houses, private clubs and professional associations within local, domestic UK and international markets. Maintains contact with planners, corporate accounts, incentive buyers, airlines and wholesalers, through personal sales calls, telephone contacts and written communications
• Creates and implements special programmes to achieve greater productivity through:
o Increasing average rate
o Increasing occupancy
o Increasing business volume during difficult periods
o Increasing local food and beverage banqueting sales
• Manages key accounts
• Oversees the selling and servicing of group business
• Co-ordinates the development of all promotional material
• Provides direction on and conducts market research
• Monitors competitor activities
• Maintains close liaison with Regional/ Corporate Sales teams and those of other IHG hotels to ensure the hotel receives proper corporate consideration, direction and support
• Ensures the hotel is represented as an active member of the local community through association membership
• Coordinates sales and promotes business for other InterContinental Hotels within the region. Interacts with worldwide regional sales offices with particular attention to local office
• Plans and executes sales trips to major market areas
• Attends major travel functions to promote sales for the hotel
• Directs all sales activities for Sales Managers to ensure they meet the goals of the Revenue Plan
• Conducts weekly reviews of sales personnel activity to ensure targets and sales objectives are being met
• Produces monthly Sales reports and forecasts
• Meets with guests from major producers/organizers of big events staying in the hotel to ensure customer satisfaction
• Establishes and continuously updates mailing lists
• Organizes and attends major sales/PR related functions within the hotel
• Works with Human Resources on manpower planning and management needs
• Works with Director of Finance in the preparation and management of the Department’s budget

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Skills –
• Demonstrated ability to interact with customers, employees and third parties that reflects highly on the hotel, the brand and the Company.
• Problem solving, reasoning, motivating, organizational and training abilities.
• Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office
• Good writing skills
Qualifications –
• Bachelor’s degree in Sales, Marketing or related field.
Experience –
• 4 years of relevant experience or similar supervisory role, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Tại InterContinental Hanoi Westlake Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đà Nẵng

