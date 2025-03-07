Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Gucci Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Client Journey

• Proactively engage and establish strong relationships with clients, making the client feel valued and at ease from the first point of contact by offering best-in-class service be it instore or remotely.

• Deliver a personalized, client-centric experience, fostering strong and lasting relationships to drive repeat business and enhance brand loyalty.

• Build rapport with clients by discovering their needs, desires and aspirations, creating connections and bonds, and demonstrating generosity and desire to exceed their expectations.

• Develop client base by recruiting new clients and developing existing ones.

• Leverage in-store technology to ensure every client’s experience is smooth, pleasant, and relevant.

• Collect meaningful client information throughout the client journey to understand their preferences to customize the service provided to them.

• Create and add value to the client’s experience by providing them with useful insights on local lifestyle trends (Theater, arts, travel, etc...).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years of luxury fashion sales experience and excellent track record, preferably in a similar

role or customer service setting.

· Proven ability to drive and exceed individual and store results and build lasting relationships

with customers and colleagues.

· High degree of ethics, professionalism, integrity, and ability to inspire trust and collaboration

amongst colleagues.

· Flexibility to work a retail schedule which will include evenings, weekends, and holidays.

· Deep knowledge about and passion for fashion and luxury.

· Excellent commercial awareness and client attitude.

· High flexibility and ability to adapt to different clients and complex situations.

· Strong communication skills.

· Ability to work in a fast-moving and dynamic environment.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Gucci Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive Compensation: Enjoy an attractive base salary complemented by commission and bonus opportunities.

• Dynamic Work Environment: Be part of a young, energetic, and dynamic team that fosters creativity and innovation.

• Growth and Development: Benefit from continuous training opportunities to enhance your skills and advance your career.

• Health and Wellness: Receive yearly health screenings and private health insurance to ensure your well-being.

Others benefits base on the company policies

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Gucci Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin