Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GUHRING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Developing business plans to cover sales revenue, promote organization’s presence as well as products to precision machining companies.

• Take responsibility for designated accounts, area by regularly visiting, proposing new products, new solutions to meet the requirement of customers.

• Expand business opportunities by seeking new potential customers and enhance our position with existing accounts with the target to increase market coverage.

• Conduct a survey and review of market trends, to develop an appropriate sales strategy and pricing policy to capture bigger market share.

• Create and evaluate sales reports, join weekly sales meetings and account plans.

• Visit customers by motorcycle & car.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Having 3-5 year work experience in sales (especially, in cutting tool industry or related industry such as CNC machines, coolant liquid...for precision machining companies will be advantaged) will be preferable.

• Even no experience of working experience in the tool or relevant industry, at least having experience of “sales” will be fine.

• Knowledge about precision machining or understanding about cutting tool will be preferred.

• Good network with customers in Vietnam (our main target customers are Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, Taiwanese, European companies) who are using cutting tools.

• English communication skill is necessary. (Korean language skill beneficial)

• Working under pressure, independently, self-control and teamwork.

• Ambition to develop competency and career.

• Negotiation skills, communication skill with B2B customers etc.

• Car driving license is desired (company will provide company car for business trip).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GUHRING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

• Available to work from home (come to office or factory when requires)

•Annual review performance & salary

• Eligible to participate insurance according to state regulations based on 100% rate of the salary from probation period.

• Eligible to participate in PTI accident/health insurance for both the individual and family members

•Support for travel expenses

• With incentive based on the performance

• Local and abroad training program

• Promotion opportunity for employee with good performance

• Working in a dynamic and professional environment

Salary:

• Depends on working experience. We may consider it by candidate’s experience and career background.

Ha Noi Office: S04, Floor 6, C6 Building D'.Capitale, 119 Tran Duy Hung st, Trung Hoa ward, Cau Giay dist, Ha Noi City

Binh Duong factory: No 5 VSIPII - A, no 14 st, Vietnam Singapore II-A, Vinh Tan ward , Tan Uyen city, Binh Duong province

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GUHRING VIỆT NAM

