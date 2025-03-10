Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GUHRING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GUHRING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH GUHRING VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH GUHRING VIỆT NAM

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GUHRING VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Developing business plans to cover sales revenue, promote organization’s presence as well as products to precision machining companies.
• Take responsibility for designated accounts, area by regularly visiting, proposing new products, new solutions to meet the requirement of customers.
• Expand business opportunities by seeking new potential customers and enhance our position with existing accounts with the target to increase market coverage.
• Conduct a survey and review of market trends, to develop an appropriate sales strategy and pricing policy to capture bigger market share.
• Create and evaluate sales reports, join weekly sales meetings and account plans.
• Visit customers by motorcycle & car.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Having 3-5 year work experience in sales (especially, in cutting tool industry or related industry such as CNC machines, coolant liquid...for precision machining companies will be advantaged) will be preferable.
• Even no experience of working experience in the tool or relevant industry, at least having experience of “sales” will be fine.
• Knowledge about precision machining or understanding about cutting tool will be preferred.
• Good network with customers in Vietnam (our main target customers are Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, Taiwanese, European companies) who are using cutting tools.
• English communication skill is necessary. (Korean language skill beneficial)
• Working under pressure, independently, self-control and teamwork.
• Ambition to develop competency and career.
• Negotiation skills, communication skill with B2B customers etc.
• Car driving license is desired (company will provide company car for business trip).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GUHRING VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
• Available to work from home (come to office or factory when requires)
•Annual review performance & salary
• Eligible to participate insurance according to state regulations based on 100% rate of the salary from probation period.
• Eligible to participate in PTI accident/health insurance for both the individual and family members
•Support for travel expenses
• With incentive based on the performance
• Local and abroad training program
• Promotion opportunity for employee with good performance
• Working in a dynamic and professional environment
Salary:
• Depends on working experience. We may consider it by candidate’s experience and career background.
Ha Noi Office: S04, Floor 6, C6 Building D'.Capitale, 119 Tran Duy Hung st, Trung Hoa ward, Cau Giay dist, Ha Noi City
Binh Duong factory: No 5 VSIPII - A, no 14 st, Vietnam Singapore II-A, Vinh Tan ward , Tan Uyen city, Binh Duong province

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GUHRING VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GUHRING VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH GUHRING VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 5, VSIP II - A, đường 14, KCN Việt Nam Singapore, Phường Vĩnh Tân,Tp. Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-tai-ha-noi-job332267
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Xuất nhập khẩu Vietshine
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Giám sát thi công nội thất Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 23 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Brushie Official
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Brushie Official làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Brushie Official
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 57 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 41 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ HYMI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ QUỐC TẾ HYMI
35 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch vụ Tổng hợp Tân Hưng Hà làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch vụ Tổng hợp Tân Hưng Hà
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH TM Thiên Đức làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH TM Thiên Đức
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHƯƠNG NAM HAIR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHƯƠNG NAM HAIR
Tới 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Paris Baguette Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu Công ty TNHH Paris Baguette Việt Nam
2 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Đầu tư và Công Nghệ Đại Cát Tường làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư và Công Nghệ Đại Cát Tường
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Việt Quang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Việt Quang
25 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KỸ THUẬT VÀ CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT NAM TẠI HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KỸ THUẬT VÀ CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT NAM TẠI HỒ CHÍ MINH
13 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KỸ THUẬT VÀ CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT NAM TẠI HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KỸ THUẬT VÀ CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT NAM TẠI HỒ CHÍ MINH
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Lotte World Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 27 Triệu Công ty TNHH Lotte World Việt Nam
16 - 27 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIA SƯ AMSTERDAM BẢO TUÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIA SƯ AMSTERDAM BẢO TUÂN
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ THỰC PHẨM HOÀNG LÂM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ THỰC PHẨM HOÀNG LÂM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công TY Cổ Phần Kỹ Thuật Hà Nội Hatech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công TY Cổ Phần Kỹ Thuật Hà Nội Hatech
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần VinaWater làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần VinaWater
7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP ĐÔNG HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP ĐÔNG HƯNG
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Du lịch Việt Nam Tourist làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Du lịch Việt Nam Tourist
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần VinaWater làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần VinaWater
7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Du lịch Việt Nam Tourist làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Du lịch Việt Nam Tourist
6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Trade Intelligence làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trade Intelligence
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG VĂN HOÁ VIỆT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Thuốc Thú Y Agriviet làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thuốc Thú Y Agriviet
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch Dịch Vụ Xây Dựng Bảo Yến làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 9 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Du Lịch Dịch Vụ Xây Dựng Bảo Yến
6 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Adver làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Truyền Thông Adver
5 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Mla Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Mla Group
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG TCOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG TCOM
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ FNB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ FNB VIỆT NAM
8.5 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần dược phẩm Vitath làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần dược phẩm Vitath
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XE ĐIỆN PEGA LTT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XE ĐIỆN PEGA LTT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm