Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Văn Phòng Đại Diện Swiss-belhotel International Limited Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Swiss-belhotel International Limited Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Văn Phòng Đại Diện Swiss-belhotel International Limited Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Swiss-belhotel International Limited Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Ngõ 19 Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Make necessary business decisions to ensure efficient running of the division and proper handling of service issues as they arise.
Participate in the development and implementation of the Residences' sales and marketing plan to ensure optimum sales and profitability.
Manage the annual budget and targets for areas under your supervision.
Prepare and produce detailed reports as required in a timely fashion.
Use various financial management and revenue management skills to analyze performance results to identify profitability shortfalls or opportunities to increase revenues, reduce costs, improve overall profitability and meet budget goals.
Regularly monitor market performance, penetration, trends, practices and systems in the Hotel industry to help project future supply and demand, and identify business opportunities.
Develop a knowledge base of existing competitor strategies, and analyze their strengths and weaknesses to successfully direct marketing activities against each.
Build market share by developing short and long-term revenue management strategies.
Collaborate on rooms revenue management and sales strategies.
Collaborate on the development and implementation of marketing promotions.
Solicit new business for the Hotel through networking, sales calls, tours and continued contact with business leads.
Identify and maintain constant communications with key accounts and potential clients.
Answer all queries for potential clients, ascertaining exact needs and making recommendations where appropriate.
Provide site inspections as required, discussing the merits of various available options in The Property.
Actively cross promote and upsell services in other areas of the Property to potential clients.
Customize proposals and contracts for potential clients to meet customer and business needs.
Manage all sales contracts, documents, billing, direct billing, payments and logistics.
Collaborate with other departments where required to ensure specific requests or timelines can be met.
Brief other departments in advance of booking to ensure ample preparation time for event setup, purchasing, catering, equipment rental, etc.
Liaise with third party vendors to fulfil specific logistics, transport, equipment and other requests that cannot be met by the Property.
Ensure all sales contracts are properly paid in full.
Be readily available to handle guest queries and resolve issues in a timely and professional manner.
Maintain rapport with competitor's lead sources, clients, and the local community.
Maintain a complete understanding of the Employee Handbook and adhere to regulations contained therein.
Maintain a complete understanding of the Property's policy relating to fire, safety and health, and ensure all precautions are taken to safeguard against incidents for areas under your supervision.
Perform other assignments to meet business needs as directed by your superiors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Hotel experience desired.
Graduate of a Hotel Management or Marketing degree desired.
Minimum of 3-years of experience in a Sales role.
Self-motivated.
Innovative thinking.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Strong leadership, coaching and counselling skills.
Strong analytical skills and strategic thinking.
Strong financial management skills.
High attention to detail.
Ability to organize and lead complex projects.
Able to multi-task and prioritize tasks consistent with business objectives.
Computer literate with knowledge of Word, Excel and industry related software desired.
Must be fluent in English.

Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Swiss-belhotel International Limited Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary & incentives
Discounted hotel stays
Professional training & development programs
Uniform & duty meal provided
Annual health check
Paid annual leaves & public holidays

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Swiss-belhotel International Limited Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Swiss-belhotel International Limited Tại Thành Phố Hà Nội

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 1105 Tầng 11,Tòa Đông,TT Lotte Hà Nội,số 54 Liễu Giai, Phường Cống Vị, Quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

