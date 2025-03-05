Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 26 Huynh Khuong Ninh, Da Kao, District 1,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Citrus Media Pte Ltd: is one of Singapore’s most vibrant and independent publishing houses, with a portfolio that includes a host of consumer and trade publications. Our core publications comprise Blissful Brides (blissfulbrides.sg), Hospitality Resource Directory (HRD) and clubpets (clubpets.com.sg). We are the organiser of the Blissful Outdoor Wedding Show, A.K.A. BOWS (bows.sg), a three-day event held thrice yearly in the months of January, May and October.

Market Research & Strategy:

Conduct market research to identify new business opportunities and analyze competitor activities.

Develop strategies based on market trends and industry insights.

Client Acquisition & Relationship Building:

Identify, target, and acquire potential clients through various channels (cold calling, emails, networking, social media).

Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and potential clients.

Attend industry events and conferences for networking.

Sales & Revenue Generation:

Develop and implement sales strategies to meet or exceed targets.

Negotiate contracts and close deals to drive revenue growth.

Proposal & Market Expansion:

Prepare customized proposals, quotations, and bids based on client needs.

Identify opportunities for market expansion and assess feasibility.

Client Relationship Management & Support:

Provide excellent customer service and address client concerns promptly.

Maintain accurate records of sales activities and client interactions.

Collaboration & Compliance:

Work closely with marketing, product development, and operations teams to achieve business goals.

Ensure compliance with company policies, legal requirements, and ethical standards.

Performance Analysis & Continuous Improvement:

Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and take corrective actions to meet targets.

Stay updated on industry trends and best practices to enhance business development efforts.

Collect feedback from clients and stakeholders to improve services and offerings.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in English (compulsory)

Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or a related field.

Proven track record of success in business development and achieving sales targets.

Strong knowledge of industry and market dynamics.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

Self-motivated and results-oriented with a high degree of initiative.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Proficient in using CRM software and other sales tools.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary, based on skills and experience.

Career advancement opportunities to higher positions

Team-building activities, company trips, and internal events to strengthen team bonding.

Work in the dynamic media industry, gain exposure to exciting events, and expand your professional network.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

