Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Represents our company, with a comprehensive understanding of our offerings
Researches clients’ needs and identify how our solutions meet them
Hires, trains, motivates, and advises a team of client relationship managers/Sales Reps
Achieves company’s objectives through effective planning, setting sales, and goals, analyzes performance data, and projecting future performance.
Continuously develops personal leadership, hiring, and training skills while ensuring the team is using effective sales tactics to meet revenue objectives.
Generates leads, and build and nurture client relationships.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum 5 years of sales experience
Preferably, the Manager Level should specialize in Sales - Telesales/Telemarketing or equivalent.
Creates and executes a strategic sales plan that expands customer base and extends global reach
Meets with potential clients and grows long-lasting relationships by understanding their needs
Tracks, analyzes and communicates key quantitative metrics and business trends as they relate to partner relationships
Recruits salespeople, sets objectives, trains and coaches, and monitors performance, ensuring assigned tasks and responsibilities are fulfilled
Identifies knowledge gaps within the team and develop a plan to fulfill them
Oversees the sales team to ensure company quotas and standards are met by holding daily check-ins with the team to set objectives for the day and monitor progress regularly
Manages month-end and year-end close processes
Reviews and analyzes sales and operational records and reports; uses data to project sales, determine profitability and targets, and identify potential new markets.
Resolves customer complaints, staffing problems, and other issues that may interfere with efficient sales operations.
Preferred those who are fluent in English (Third language, eg. Malay, will be an advantage)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Health and Safety Provisions
Equipment and Expense Reimbursement
Data Protection and Privacy
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI