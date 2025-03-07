Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Represents our company, with a comprehensive understanding of our offerings

Researches clients’ needs and identify how our solutions meet them

Hires, trains, motivates, and advises a team of client relationship managers/Sales Reps

Achieves company’s objectives through effective planning, setting sales, and goals, analyzes performance data, and projecting future performance.

Continuously develops personal leadership, hiring, and training skills while ensuring the team is using effective sales tactics to meet revenue objectives.

Generates leads, and build and nurture client relationships.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidates must possess a Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing / Finance / Accounting / Management / Banking / Economics / Business

Minimum 5 years of sales experience

Preferably, the Manager Level should specialize in Sales - Telesales/Telemarketing or equivalent.

Creates and executes a strategic sales plan that expands customer base and extends global reach

Meets with potential clients and grows long-lasting relationships by understanding their needs

Tracks, analyzes and communicates key quantitative metrics and business trends as they relate to partner relationships

Recruits salespeople, sets objectives, trains and coaches, and monitors performance, ensuring assigned tasks and responsibilities are fulfilled

Identifies knowledge gaps within the team and develop a plan to fulfill them

Oversees the sales team to ensure company quotas and standards are met by holding daily check-ins with the team to set objectives for the day and monitor progress regularly

Manages month-end and year-end close processes

Reviews and analyzes sales and operational records and reports; uses data to project sales, determine profitability and targets, and identify potential new markets.

Resolves customer complaints, staffing problems, and other issues that may interfere with efficient sales operations.

Preferred those who are fluent in English (Third language, eg. Malay, will be an advantage)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible Work Arrangements

Health and Safety Provisions

Equipment and Expense Reimbursement

Data Protection and Privacy

