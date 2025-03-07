Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Represents our company, with a comprehensive understanding of our offerings
Researches clients’ needs and identify how our solutions meet them
Hires, trains, motivates, and advises a team of client relationship managers/Sales Reps
Achieves company’s objectives through effective planning, setting sales, and goals, analyzes performance data, and projecting future performance.
Continuously develops personal leadership, hiring, and training skills while ensuring the team is using effective sales tactics to meet revenue objectives.
Generates leads, and build and nurture client relationships.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Candidates must possess a Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing / Finance / Accounting / Management / Banking / Economics / Business
Minimum 5 years of sales experience
Preferably, the Manager Level should specialize in Sales - Telesales/Telemarketing or equivalent.
Creates and executes a strategic sales plan that expands customer base and extends global reach
Meets with potential clients and grows long-lasting relationships by understanding their needs
Tracks, analyzes and communicates key quantitative metrics and business trends as they relate to partner relationships
Recruits salespeople, sets objectives, trains and coaches, and monitors performance, ensuring assigned tasks and responsibilities are fulfilled
Identifies knowledge gaps within the team and develop a plan to fulfill them
Oversees the sales team to ensure company quotas and standards are met by holding daily check-ins with the team to set objectives for the day and monitor progress regularly
Manages month-end and year-end close processes
Reviews and analyzes sales and operational records and reports; uses data to project sales, determine profitability and targets, and identify potential new markets.
Resolves customer complaints, staffing problems, and other issues that may interfere with efficient sales operations.
Preferred those who are fluent in English (Third language, eg. Malay, will be an advantage)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible Work Arrangements
Health and Safety Provisions
Equipment and Expense Reimbursement
Data Protection and Privacy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan

Công Ty TNHH Sư Tử Hyen-Tan

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 2.06 - 2.17, 128 Hồng Hà, Phường 09, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

