Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Main Office (Sacom Chipsang Office),Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Daily track and trade Customer export shipment schedule from loading on-board (ETD/ATD) until discharging at destination (ETA/ATA)
- Prepare and send daily Shipment Tracking Report to Customer and related parties;
- Daily check and update ETD/ATD, ETA/ATA into company’s system (Cello);
- Receive and send Delay notice, misconnection notice from Carriers to Customer and related parties;
- Resolve trouble / issue regarding job's scope;
- Fulfil other tasks and assignments given by direct manager, local management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- College or university graduated, preferred in export-import, foreign trade, international business, logistics & SCM
- Background knowledge in import-export, international shipping, wordwide logistics & freight forwarding
- Minimum 01 years of similar job position, preferred in a manufacturing or logistics company
- Proficiency in English / Vietnamese communication & interpretation;
- Proficiency in computer skill and MS Office (Word/Excel/ PowerPoint);
- Possess the characteristics of diligence, carefulness and hard-working;
- Able to adapt quickly to new working network and system;
- Able to work independently and under high pressure, able to do multi-task;
- Able to work overtime.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

-Healcare package
- Birthday gift;
- Quarterly Party/voucher, Team Building, YEP;
- Lunch allowances, shuttle bus;
- OT should be compensated based on gross salary;
- Annual Salary Review;
- In Period Leave for female (3hr/month);
- Professional and challenging working environment;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex

Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô I-11, Đường D2, Phường Tăng Nhơn Phú B, Khu Công Nghệ Cao, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

