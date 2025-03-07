Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Main Office (Sacom Chipsang Office),Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh

- Daily track and trade Customer export shipment schedule from loading on-board (ETD/ATD) until discharging at destination (ETA/ATA)

- Prepare and send daily Shipment Tracking Report to Customer and related parties;

- Daily check and update ETD/ATD, ETA/ATA into company’s system (Cello);

- Receive and send Delay notice, misconnection notice from Carriers to Customer and related parties;

- Resolve trouble / issue regarding job's scope;

- Fulfil other tasks and assignments given by direct manager, local management.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- College or university graduated, preferred in export-import, foreign trade, international business, logistics & SCM

- Background knowledge in import-export, international shipping, wordwide logistics & freight forwarding

- Minimum 01 years of similar job position, preferred in a manufacturing or logistics company

- Proficiency in English / Vietnamese communication & interpretation;

- Proficiency in computer skill and MS Office (Word/Excel/ PowerPoint);

- Possess the characteristics of diligence, carefulness and hard-working;

- Able to adapt quickly to new working network and system;

- Able to work independently and under high pressure, able to do multi-task;

- Able to work overtime.

Được Hưởng Những Gì

-Healcare package

- Birthday gift;

- Quarterly Party/voucher, Team Building, YEP;

- Lunch allowances, shuttle bus;

- OT should be compensated based on gross salary;

- Annual Salary Review;

- In Period Leave for female (3hr/month);

- Professional and challenging working environment;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex

