Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh KEYENCE VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tầng 26, tòa Nexus Building, 3A - 3B đường Tôn Đức Thắng, phường Bến Nghé, quận 1, TP. HCM (Cổng Nguyễn Siêu)

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This job opens for freshers from any majors - no experience required, with 6 months intensive training by Keyence's experts and the starting salary from 18.000.000 VND.

----

Main Responsibilities:

Research and learning about Keyence’s products.

Actively seeking new customers, production lines, … that have need using Keyence’s automation solutions.

Based on company’s customers data, making phone calls to understand customer’s problems and setting appointments.

Collaborate with Technical Team to demonstrate products directly at customer’s site or at technology exhibition.

Making quotation, negotiate and sign contract.

Offering after-sales support services.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in economics or Technical field, no experience candidates are welcome.

Excellent commands of English.

Strong Computing Skills: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook.

High communication skills & Can-do attitude.

Please submit your English resumes with photo enclosed.

Tại KEYENCE VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

14 months' salary, review salary: twice/ year

Social insurance based on 100% basic salary, health insurance, yearly medical check.

Other benefit: Laptop & PC, smart phone, private car and driver, company trip, Tet gifts, …

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KEYENCE VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin