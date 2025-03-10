Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH AGS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Build your own prospects database

- Follow up on inquiries and manage the entire sales process

- Build pipeline and maintain long-term relationships with prospects and clients

- Identify new business opportunities

- Develop and review with the Director annual sales strategy and targets

- Leverage sales tools and resources to identify new sales leads and nurture prospect relationships

- Collaborate with sales leaders to build and develop the sales strategy

- Cooperate with the Sales Admin to prepare contracts and contract renewals

- Attend and participate to networking and institutional events

- Coordinate with Sales Team and cooperate to achieve Team’s targets

- Ability to overcome challenges and achieve results

- Ability to negotiate with prospects and customers

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications

- Bachelor's degree preferred or equivalent experience

- 2-3 years' of B2B sales experience

- Experience in an international firm is an advantage

- Experience in Pestcontrol or IFM is preferred.

- Proven history meeting or exceeding quota and closing sales

- English communication is an advantage

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGS VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: 12,000,000 – 20,000,000VND

- Office hours from 08:30-17:00 from Monday to Friday

- Annual training, active and challenging environment.

- 13th month salary, monthly bonus as personal's performance.

- Company trip, team - building, Year-End Party, Tet gift.

- Paid leave and refreshing holiday: 17-22 days per year.

- Yoga class

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AGS VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin