Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh WATA SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại WATA SOFTWARE
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 281 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 10,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● Proven experience working with Salesforce Marketing Cloud (SFMC) in both
development and administration roles.
● Hands-on experience with Journey Builder, Automation Studio, SQL, API, SFTP, and
Einstein functions.
● Strong knowledge of CRM and marketing automation workflows.
● Experience in integrating SFMC with external systems.
● Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to troubleshoot data errors and system
integration issues.
● Ability to work collaboratively with clients and internal teams.
● Strong documentation and communication skills.
Preferred Qualifications:
● Experience working with SAP package integration.
● Knowledge of marketing campaign performance tracking and analytics.
● Experience in a consulting or client-facing role.
Tại WATA SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Health insurance, social insurance and Premium Health Insurance package for you.
● Competitive salary package with 13th monthly salary and a good long-term and
performance bonus monthly and yearly.
● 5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours.
● Free snacks and coffee every day.
● Join the Soccer and Badminton Club.
● Support onsite fee with two way airline tickets if customer requires.
● Friendly, professional and open working environment.
● Opportunities to improve English skills within an international team – English is an official
language.
● Opportunities to gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge technologies
● You will become the key members of WATA as we WATA is growing faster and bigger now
● Guaranteed permanent employment and career development.
● Skills up plan with Tech talk, soft skill talk, English club, working process training.
● Company trip yearly.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại WATA SOFTWARE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI