Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- UOA Tower, 6 Tan Trao Street, Tan Phu Ward,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Nurture opportunities, building and maintaining strong relationships with all key stakeholders to ensure long-term
Create proposals and assist with RFP responses, Preparing Bidding Proposal, Contracts, Handover Documents , coordinate deal negotiation.
Arrange on-site visits to close deals and hand-over projects to the delivery team
Maintain Customer Relationship by updating and sending frequent care to get information and other customer care activities
Managing all Sales Records and Sales Tools
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduate from University, College major in Business, Economics, Technologies
Fluent English, Korean is a plus
Excellent in using MS (Excel, Word, PPT), business email writing and internet searching
Experienced in Contract Management, Sales or Sales Supports
Knowledge or Experience in IT Industry is the big plus
Business mind, accuracy, time management skills, actively in supporting
Stress resistant and flexible
Fresher with strong skills are also welcome to apply for this position
Tại LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Annual salary review
Dedicated budget for staff training: technical, soft skills, English, Korean classes.
Telephone allowance.
Provide Travel Expense for work
We pay health and social insurance.
We pay PIT
Birthday gift
Marriage Gift
Baby born Gift
Holiday and Tet Gift
Funeral support
12 days of annual leave + 1 days of Establishment Ceremony Date + 2 days of Refresh Leave for 1 year joined
We provide yearly health check-ups with International Hospital.
Team Building activities:
Annual outdoor Team building
Monthly birthday Party
Provide Laptop & Monitor
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI