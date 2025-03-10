Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - UOA Tower, 6 Tan Trao Street, Tan Phu Ward,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh

Nurture opportunities, building and maintaining strong relationships with all key stakeholders to ensure long-term

Create proposals and assist with RFP responses, Preparing Bidding Proposal, Contracts, Handover Documents , coordinate deal negotiation.

Arrange on-site visits to close deals and hand-over projects to the delivery team

Maintain Customer Relationship by updating and sending frequent care to get information and other customer care activities

Managing all Sales Records and Sales Tools

Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ year experience in Sales Support or relevant business

Graduate from University, College major in Business, Economics, Technologies

Fluent English, Korean is a plus

Excellent in using MS (Excel, Word, PPT), business email writing and internet searching

Experienced in Contract Management, Sales or Sales Supports

Knowledge or Experience in IT Industry is the big plus

Business mind, accuracy, time management skills, actively in supporting

Stress resistant and flexible

Fresher with strong skills are also welcome to apply for this position

Tại LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary.

Annual salary review

Dedicated budget for staff training: technical, soft skills, English, Korean classes.

Telephone allowance.

Provide Travel Expense for work

We pay health and social insurance.

We pay PIT

Birthday gift

Marriage Gift

Baby born Gift

Holiday and Tet Gift

Funeral support

12 days of annual leave + 1 days of Establishment Ceremony Date + 2 days of Refresh Leave for 1 year joined

We provide yearly health check-ups with International Hospital.

Team Building activities:

Annual outdoor Team building

Monthly birthday Party

Provide Laptop & Monitor

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LOTTE INNOVATE VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

