Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DIGIMALL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 290/4 Đường Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 3

• Responsible for the exchange of e-commerce platform eg Shoppee, Tiktok, Lazada, etc. , platform activity participation and promotion design.

• Responsible for merchandise on the product description and selling point map review.

• Responsible for handling after-sales issues and customer complaints.

• Regular inventory management, sales data consolidation and demand forecast feedback.

• Manage & Optimize Store P&L

• Operating and marketing planning on e-commerce platform.

• Making other tasks and make reports as per assigned tasks.

• Other matters of director arrangements

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Can speak Chinese or English, can read Chinese or English product information.

• Understand and learn about Vietnamese Internet culture, online habits, etc.

• Have a certain understanding or interest in electronic products, have patience, have a sense of responsibility for work tasks, have strong communication skills, and have good team awareness.

• Have experienced the sales experience of electronic products, and have experience in the operation of e-commerce companies.

• Only English applications will be accepted

Salary Range: 10M - 20M

• Working time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday (Saturday working from home until 12 p.m)

• Address: 290/4 Nam Ki Khoi Nghia, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

