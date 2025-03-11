Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Finding and establish relationships with new customers, develop business opportunities for IT products and solutions for customers in the fields of Finance-Banking; Insurance; Enterprises;…

Maintain relationships with new and existing customers to develop strategic business solutions

Introduce software and products to customers

Ensure the implementation of the set sales target

Collect customer feedback to improve service quality

Negotiate contracts and implement next steps in the sales process

Find out market trends and customer tastes in software and applications

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, economics, or related field.

Experience in project sales of IT products and solutions in the fields of Finance -Banking; Insurance; Enterprise;…

Priority is given to candidates with knowledge of: Finance - Banking

Good communication skills with customers, teamwork skills

A mindset of continuous learning and self-improvement

Adherence to discipline and high professionalism

Ability to maintain a positive, motivational, “get things done” attitude, especially when faced with difficult circumstances

Understanding technical documents is a big plus.

Good English is an advantage

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận

Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity

Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)

Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)

Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.

Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…

Recognition and rewards based on your performance

High promotion opportunity

Good career path development

Creative, modern and open working place

Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

