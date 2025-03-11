Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Finding and establish relationships with new customers, develop business opportunities for IT products and solutions for customers in the fields of Finance-Banking; Insurance; Enterprises;…
Maintain relationships with new and existing customers to develop strategic business solutions
Introduce software and products to customers
Ensure the implementation of the set sales target
Collect customer feedback to improve service quality
Negotiate contracts and implement next steps in the sales process
Find out market trends and customer tastes in software and applications

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, economics, or related field.
Experience in project sales of IT products and solutions in the fields of Finance -Banking; Insurance; Enterprise;…
Priority is given to candidates with knowledge of: Finance - Banking
Good communication skills with customers, teamwork skills
A mindset of continuous learning and self-improvement
Adherence to discipline and high professionalism
Ability to maintain a positive, motivational, “get things done” attitude, especially when faced with difficult circumstances
Understanding technical documents is a big plus.
Good English is an advantage

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số
Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)
Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 362/19 Ung Văn Khiêm, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

