Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Finding and establish relationships with new customers, develop business opportunities for IT products and solutions for customers in the fields of Finance-Banking; Insurance; Enterprises;…
Maintain relationships with new and existing customers to develop strategic business solutions
Introduce software and products to customers
Ensure the implementation of the set sales target
Collect customer feedback to improve service quality
Negotiate contracts and implement next steps in the sales process
Find out market trends and customer tastes in software and applications
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in project sales of IT products and solutions in the fields of Finance -Banking; Insurance; Enterprise;…
Priority is given to candidates with knowledge of: Finance - Banking
Good communication skills with customers, teamwork skills
A mindset of continuous learning and self-improvement
Adherence to discipline and high professionalism
Ability to maintain a positive, motivational, “get things done” attitude, especially when faced with difficult circumstances
Understanding technical documents is a big plus.
Good English is an advantage
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số
Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Devices provided (Laptop, PC, mouse, monitor…)
Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI