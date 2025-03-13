Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN NHÀ THUỐC TSURUHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 43 Lý Tự Trọng , P.Bến Nghé, Q.1, Tp.HCM, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Research, suggest needs and introduce cosmetics and makeup to customers

• Ensuring the completion of business targets from the company

• Cleaning the shelves

• Display and preserve products and assets in the store

• Other tasks as assigned by the manager.

• Working in rotational shifts (8.5 hours/shift)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Passionate, love makeup, skin care, have a spirit of service, take care of customers

• At least 02 years of experience in the field of sales/cosmetics consulting/spa/beauty, know personal makeup.

• Can work flexible shifts, overtime when the store has a need.

• Be honest and have a high sense of responsibility.

• Lively communication, fun, agile, hardworking, honest, gentle manners

• Priority candidates can go to work immediately

• Required: have enough makeup when working at the store.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN NHÀ THUỐC TSURUHA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary, attractive remuneration.

• Creative working environment, motivation, opportunities to contribute new ideas.

• Holidays: 08 days/month (114 days/year) + 12 days of annual leave.

• Working in rotational shifts (8.5 hours/shift).

• Social insurance pays full salary and enjoys full benefits and Tet holidays in accordance with the provisions of the Labor Law.

• 13th month salary bonus + other bonus (KPI).

• Attend the Year-End Party (YEP) on a grand scale.

• Trained throughout the course to increase sales skills and knowledge in the beauty & healthcare industry.

• Purchase in-house incentives and annual health check-ups.

• Clear promotion path to higher positions such as: Store Manager and the opportunity to apply for other positions in the office block when there is a job announcement.

• And other attractive welfare policies.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN NHÀ THUỐC TSURUHA VIỆT NAM

