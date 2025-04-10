Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Girafsail Logistics (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 108 - 110 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, P.8

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Build and manage the pricing process of the company.

Search and negotiate freight rates with shipping lines/air carriers/agents.

Build, manage, and support the sales team to obtain good rates from vendors.

Contact the shipping line/ air/ agent to get the booking.

Co-operate with the sales department to develop customers.

Building, expanding, and maintaining relationships with shipping lines/ air carriers/agents.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have a good business relationship with shipping lines, airlines, and other forwarders.

Good pricing management and skills. Good pricing knowledge in the US/ EU/ South America market is required (both Sea and air cargo).

Bachelor’s degree of College/ University graduate preferred with foreign trade, economics, majoring in international trading and transportation.

Willingness to travel to customer locations that are outside HCM.

At least 02 years of experience in Forwarding/ Logistics/ Shipping lines Company in Sales Department and at least 2 years in the same position.

Strong commercial mind, self-driven, self-directed, good problem-solving skills and target oriented.

Fluent in English (spoken and written) and Chinese is a plus.

Well versed in Microsoft Office Applications.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Girafsail Logistics (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Based on capacity + performance bonus.

Yearend bonus (aka 13th month salary).

Attractive package of annual leave.

Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance.

Annual health check-up.

Free motorbike parking.

Teambuilding activities and social events (company trips, New Year\'s party, gifts for Tet and mid-autumn festival, lucky money, etc.).

Opportunity to develop working relationships with overseas colleagues

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Girafsail Logistics (Vietnam)

