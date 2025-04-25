Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 253 Hoàng Văn Thụ, phường 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a Japanese-speaking Sales Executive to join our team to promote our software products & IT services, and expand our business development in the APAC & Vietnam markets. Your responsibilities will include:

Research companies and individuals to develop customer profiles for prospecting

Design the strategies around prospecting using various lead generation tools and B2B database

Qualify opportunities by setting up meetings or calls between prospects and customers

Build new business and pipeline through online research and market intelligence gathered from regular prospect and customer interaction.

Prioritize and organize day-to-day activities to ensure all sales quota and management objectives are met

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 1-2 years of working experience with Software / SaaS sales / Digital Transformation

Proficiency in Japanese business communication, equivalent to JLPT N1/N2

Familiar with digital marketing tools

A true desire to see customers benefit from the investment they make with you

You are tenacious and relentless in pursuit of meeting or exceeding your sales plan

Technical attitude and ability to learn new concepts quickly

Motivated, driven, and results-oriented.

Experience utilizing free CRM systems (such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Outreach, etc.)

Experience in selling automation testing software is a big plus

Tại Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What could we offer you?

Working and growing with a group of diverse talents that is cross-functioning, self-organizing, and empowered to deliver values to our clients.

Enjoy the English training program and other professional skills training courses delivered by our experts.

Enjoy a professional working environment, where people asses each other honestly, communicate openly, and support each other enthusiastically.

Attractive bonuses and compensations:

13-month salary + business bonus

Extra annual leave +2 days for every 5 years of work.

Welfare visits.

Various in-house training programs: technical training from experts, quarterly seminars, Cloud-services training program, soft skills sharing sessions, etc.

Various indoor and outdoor activities, including:

Play station 5 (PS5), board games (table tennis, table football, chess) during break time.

Sport clubs like badminton and football for sporty fans with quarterly competitions and amazing awards for champions.

A spacious pantry with free snacks, instant noodles, and coffee.

Company trip, year-end party, team building gathering

Having fun as you work, learn, and play.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam

