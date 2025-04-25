Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 253 Hoàng Văn Thụ, phường 2,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for a Japanese-speaking Sales Executive to join our team to promote our software products & IT services, and expand our business development in the APAC & Vietnam markets. Your responsibilities will include:
Research companies and individuals to develop customer profiles for prospecting
Design the strategies around prospecting using various lead generation tools and B2B database
Qualify opportunities by setting up meetings or calls between prospects and customers
Build new business and pipeline through online research and market intelligence gathered from regular prospect and customer interaction.
Prioritize and organize day-to-day activities to ensure all sales quota and management objectives are met
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficiency in Japanese business communication, equivalent to JLPT N1/N2
Familiar with digital marketing tools
A true desire to see customers benefit from the investment they make with you
You are tenacious and relentless in pursuit of meeting or exceeding your sales plan
Technical attitude and ability to learn new concepts quickly
Motivated, driven, and results-oriented.
Experience utilizing free CRM systems (such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Outreach, etc.)
Experience in selling automation testing software is a big plus
Tại Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working and growing with a group of diverse talents that is cross-functioning, self-organizing, and empowered to deliver values to our clients.
Enjoy the English training program and other professional skills training courses delivered by our experts.
Enjoy a professional working environment, where people asses each other honestly, communicate openly, and support each other enthusiastically.
Attractive bonuses and compensations:
13-month salary + business bonus
Extra annual leave +2 days for every 5 years of work.
Welfare visits.
Various in-house training programs: technical training from experts, quarterly seminars, Cloud-services training program, soft skills sharing sessions, etc.
Various indoor and outdoor activities, including:
Play station 5 (PS5), board games (table tennis, table football, chess) during break time.
Sport clubs like badminton and football for sporty fans with quarterly competitions and amazing awards for champions.
A spacious pantry with free snacks, instant noodles, and coffee.
Company trip, year-end party, team building gathering
Having fun as you work, learn, and play.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH LogiGear Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI