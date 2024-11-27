Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Khách sạn JW Marriott Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Quận Nam Từ Liêm - Hà Nội, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY

Assists in leading the property’s segmented sales effort (e.g., group, transient, association, corporate, etc.) and assists in the implementation of the segment sales strategy and achieving segment revenue goals, property revenue goals and guest and employee satisfaction. Conducts all day-to-day activities related to the sales function with a focus on building long-term, value-based customer relationships that enable achievement of property sales objectives. Achieves personal booking goals.

JOB SPECIFIC TASKS

Developing & Executing Sales Strategies

Maximizing Revenue

Managing Sales Activities

Analyzing & Reporting on Sales and Financial Data

Ensuring Exceptional Customer Service

Building Successful Relationships

MANAGEMENT COMPETENCIES

Leadership

Adaptability

Communication

Problem Solving and Decision Making

Professional Demeanor

Managing Execution

Building and Contributing to Teams

Driving for Results

Planning and Organizing

Building Relationships

Coworker Relationships

Customer Relationships

Global Mindset

Generating Talent and Organizational Capability

Organizational Capability

Talent Management

Learning and Applying Professional Expertise

Applied Learning

Business Acumen

Technical Acumen - Understands and utilizes professional skills and knowledge in a specific functional area to conduct and manage everyday business operations and generate innovative solutions to approach function-specific work challenges

Basic Competencies - Fundamental competencies required for accomplishing basic work activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

CANDIDATE PROFILE

• 2-year degree from an accredited university in Business Administration, Marketing, Hotel and Restaurant Management, or related major; 3 years experience in the sales and marketing or related professional area.

OR

• 4-year bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Hotel and Restaurant Management, or related major; 1 year experience in the sales and marketing or related professional area.

Tại Khách sạn JW Marriott Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Local and International training course

• Duty meal & Uniform provided by hotel

• Cross training & Cross exposure & Task force opportunities

• Take care culture

• Annual health check

• Associate special discount for hotel rooms and F&B services at International Marriott properties

• Career path in the most respected and prestigious hotel companies in the world

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Khách sạn JW Marriott Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin