Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Khách sạn JW Marriott Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Khách sạn JW Marriott Hà Nội
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/12/2024
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Khách sạn JW Marriott Hà Nội

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Quận Nam Từ Liêm

- Hà Nội, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY
Assists in leading the property’s segmented sales effort (e.g., group, transient, association, corporate, etc.) and assists in the implementation of the segment sales strategy and achieving segment revenue goals, property revenue goals and guest and employee satisfaction. Conducts all day-to-day activities related to the sales function with a focus on building long-term, value-based customer relationships that enable achievement of property sales objectives. Achieves personal booking goals.
JOB SPECIFIC TASKS
Developing & Executing Sales Strategies
Maximizing Revenue
Managing Sales Activities
Analyzing & Reporting on Sales and Financial Data
Ensuring Exceptional Customer Service
Building Successful Relationships
MANAGEMENT COMPETENCIES
Leadership
Adaptability
Communication
Problem Solving and Decision Making
Professional Demeanor
Managing Execution
Building and Contributing to Teams
Driving for Results
Planning and Organizing
Building Relationships
Coworker Relationships
Customer Relationships
Global Mindset
Generating Talent and Organizational Capability
Organizational Capability
Talent Management
Learning and Applying Professional Expertise
Applied Learning
Business Acumen
Technical Acumen - Understands and utilizes professional skills and knowledge in a specific functional area to conduct and manage everyday business operations and generate innovative solutions to approach function-specific work challenges
Basic Competencies - Fundamental competencies required for accomplishing basic work activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

CANDIDATE PROFILE
• 2-year degree from an accredited university in Business Administration, Marketing, Hotel and Restaurant Management, or related major; 3 years experience in the sales and marketing or related professional area.
OR
• 4-year bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Hotel and Restaurant Management, or related major; 1 year experience in the sales and marketing or related professional area.

Tại Khách sạn JW Marriott Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Local and International training course
• Duty meal & Uniform provided by hotel
• Cross training & Cross exposure & Task force opportunities
• Take care culture
• Annual health check
• Associate special discount for hotel rooms and F&B services at International Marriott properties
• Career path in the most respected and prestigious hotel companies in the world

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Khách sạn JW Marriott Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Khách sạn JW Marriott Hà Nội

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 8, Do Duc Duc Road, Me Tri, South Tu Liem District, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

